Adopting a cute dog like this one from Dane County Humane Society will give you 365 reasons to visit the DeForest dog park. Visiting the dog park on Saturday morning to help with cleanup will earn you a free scoop of Culver's custard.
If you like dogs or free frozen custard, the Marvin and Marie Schweers Dog Park is the place to be on Saturday morning. The dog park clean up begins at 8 a.m. and is scheduled for two hours. Bring your shovels and rakes, the village provides the bags and buckets. Everyone who participates in the cleanup gets a treat, a token for a scoop of Culver’s custard.
The DeForest dog park is located on N. Stevenson Street behind the Firestone building. Park hours are 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Please make sure to use the designated dog park parking lot. Firestone is a private drive and is not intended to serve park users.
Dog park users must comply with the posted park rules, including dogs being legally licensed and vaccinated. All dogs must have a permit to use the park. For residents of the Village of DeForest, tags will be issued when you renew your pet license. Non-residents of the village may purchase a daily pass at $3 per day or an annual tag for $20. Additional non-resident dogs from the same household are $5/dog. Annual tags must be purchased at the village hall, 120 S. Stevenson Street. Replacement tags are available at Village Hall for $3.
Pet registration time is here. The village website includes information on fees, vaccination requirements, and other information.