Thursday, September 9

9:00 Fitness Room

9:00 Outside Walking

9:15 Java Jewels

9:15 Thoughtful Thursday Yoga

10:00 Grief Support

11:30 Sheepshead

11:30 Prize Lunch

12:15 Bingo

Friday, September 10

9:00 Fitness Room

9:00 Outside Walking

9:30 Dragonwood Readers Book Club

11:30 Chess

11:30 Sheepshead

11:30 90+ Birthday Celebration

12:30 Denny “Neil Diamond” Show

Monday, September 13

9:00 Fitness Room

9:00 Outside Walking

9:15 DeWhittler’s Woodcarving

9:15 Pool

9:15 DVD Chair Exercise

10:00 DVD Chair Yoga

11:30 Euchre

Tuesday, September 14

9:00 Fitness Room

9:00 Outside Walking

9:15 Java Jewels

9:30 Scratch Art

11:30 Bridge

Wednesday, September 15

9:00 Fitness Room

9:00 Outside Walking

9:15 Nail Clinic

9:15 Asian Mahjong

9:15 Pool

11:30 Card Recycling

11:30 Strength Training for Women

Thursday, September 16

9:00 Fitness Room

9:00 Outside Walking

9:15 Java Jewels

9:15 Thoughtful Thursday Yoga

11:30 Sheepshead

3:00 Caregiver Support Group

Friday, September 17

9:00 Fitness Room

9:00 Outside Walking

11:30 Chess

11:30 Sheepshead

11:30 Strength Training for Women

Caregiver Support Group meets Thursday, September 16th from 3:00-4:00 p.m. Please contact Natalie Raemisch for more information.

Strength Training for Women

A new 8-week session begins the week of September 15 through November 3, on Wednesdays and Fridays at 11:30 am. This strength training program includes progressive resistance training, balance training and flexibility exercises. Bring a yoga mat, dumbbells, and water. Please pre-register with your payment of $40.00 for one class/week and $80.00 for both classes/week at the Center.

Nutrition Counseling

One-on-one nutrition counseling is available to older adults seeking information on ways to improve their overall health. Older adults (age 60 and older) who reside in areas served by Dane Count’s Senior Nutrition Program are eligible to meet with a Registered Dietitian to discuss nutrition-related questions or difficulties. While there is no charge for this service, donations are always welcome. Common topics include: diabetic diet, unintended weight loss, heart healthy diet, taste and smell changes, poor appetite, Parkinson’s disease, difficulty chewing or swallowing, basic nutrition for older adults, constipation, acid reflux, cooking for one or two. Please note: counseling for desired weight loss will not be approved for this service unless accompanied by a doctor’s referral. To learn more about this resource or to schedule an appointment, contact Shannon Gabriel, RDN, CDN, (608) 261-5678, or Gabriel.Shannon@countyofdane.com

