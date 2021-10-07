All menu items are prepared in kitchens that are NOT allergen-free. We cannot guarantee that food allergens will not be transferred through cross contact. No substitutions allowed.
Menu Guidelines: Menus for the Dane County Dining Centers are prepared to meet one third of the Daily Recommended Intake for Adults 70+ years of age.
MO = Meatless Option (Available every day)
SO = Salad Option
(Available Fridays)
Thursday, October 7
- Roast Chicken
- Mashed Potatoes
- Gravy Broccoli
- Baking Powder
- Biscuit
- Pears
- Jell-O
- MO: Mac N Cheese
Friday, October 8
- Parmesan Tilapia
- Cheesy Potatoes
- Green Beans
- Mandarin Oranges
- Rye Bread,
- Sherbet
- MO: Veggie Lasagna
- SO: Chef’s Salad
Monday, October 11
- Chicken and Biscuits
- Peas
- Carrots
- Blushing Pears
- Cookie
- MO: Veggie Burger
Tuesday, October 12
- Turkey
- Mashed Potato/Gravy
- Squash
- Wheat Roll
- Jellied Cranberries
- Pie
- MO: Veggie Burger
Wednesday, October 13
- DEFOREST FAMILY RESTAURANT 10-1PM
- Home Delivered only:
- Pulled Pork
- Wheat Bun
- Calico Beans
- Broccoli, Ambrosia
- MO: Meatless Egg Bake
Thursday, October 14
- PRIZE LUNCH
- Swedish Meatballs
- Mashed Potatoes
- Mixed Veggies
- Wheat Bread
- Peaches
- Sherbet
Friday, October 15
- Stuffed Green Pepper
- Mashed Potatoes
- Wheat Bread
- Pineapple
- Cake
- MO: Rice/Beans
- SO: Chicken Salad
- (no pasta)
- MO: Veggie Burger