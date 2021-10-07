All menu items are prepared in kitchens that are NOT allergen-free. We cannot guarantee that food allergens will not be transferred through cross contact. No substitutions allowed.

Menu Guidelines: Menus for the Dane County Dining Centers are prepared to meet one third of the Daily Recommended Intake for Adults 70+ years of age.

MO = Meatless Option (Available every day)

SO = Salad Option

(Available Fridays)

Thursday, October 7

  • Roast Chicken
  • Mashed Potatoes
  • Gravy Broccoli
  • Baking Powder
  • Biscuit
  • Pears
  • Jell-O
  • MO: Mac N Cheese

Friday, October 8

  • Parmesan Tilapia
  • Cheesy Potatoes
  • Green Beans
  • Mandarin Oranges
  • Rye Bread,
  • Sherbet
  • MO: Veggie Lasagna
  • SO: Chef’s Salad

Monday, October 11

  • Chicken and Biscuits
  • Peas
  • Carrots
  • Blushing Pears
  • Cookie
  • MO: Veggie Burger

Tuesday, October 12

  • Turkey
  • Mashed Potato/Gravy
  • Squash
  • Wheat Roll
  • Jellied Cranberries
  • Pie
  • MO: Veggie Burger

Wednesday, October 13

  • DEFOREST FAMILY RESTAURANT 10-1PM
  • Home Delivered only:
  • Pulled Pork
  • Wheat Bun
  • Calico Beans
  • Broccoli, Ambrosia
  • MO: Meatless Egg Bake

Thursday, October 14

  • PRIZE LUNCH
  • Swedish Meatballs
  • Mashed Potatoes
  • Mixed Veggies
  • Wheat Bread
  • Peaches
  • Sherbet

Friday, October 15

  • Stuffed Green Pepper
  • Mashed Potatoes
  • Wheat Bread
  • Pineapple
  • Cake
  • MO: Rice/Beans
  • SO: Chicken Salad
  • (no pasta)
  • MO: Veggie Burger

