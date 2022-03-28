CALENDAR

Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday - Thursday: 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Friday, April 1

• STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook

• Fandom Friday –Anime & Manga

Saturday, April 2

• Board Games at 1:00 p.m. in the Children’s Room

Monday, April 4

• Story Hour at 9:15 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.

• Monday Matinee at 1:00 p.m. in the Classroom

• Teen Games D&D at 3:30 p.m. in the Classroom and on Zoom

Tuesday, April 5

• Tiny Tot Time at 9:15 a.m., 10:00 a.m., and 11:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.

• Qigong at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook

• Page Turners Book Club at 3:30 p.m. in the Rosenberry Lounge

Wednesday, April 6

• Wiggles & Giggles at 9:15 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.

• PHMCD Free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Community Room

• Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.

• Wahoo! It’s Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. on Instagram Live

• Strategies to Prevent Basement Flooding at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 7

• The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook

• Story Hour at 9:15 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.

• Bonus Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room

• Read with an Officer at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Area

• Teen Games D&D at 3:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom

• Exploratory at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Area

Strategies to Prevent Basement Flooding

Wednesday, April 6 at 6:30 p.m.

Presented Project Home

Ever had water in your basement? Whether it’s a reoccurring issue or has only happened during extreme weather conditions, in most cases, it can be avoided. With some planning, a few rules and basic landscaping tools, most homeowners can address this problem on their own. Sponsored by MG&E.

