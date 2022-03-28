• STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
• Fandom Friday –Anime & Manga
Saturday, April 2
• Board Games at 1:00 p.m. in the Children’s Room
Monday, April 4
• Story Hour at 9:15 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
• Monday Matinee at 1:00 p.m. in the Classroom
• Teen Games D&D at 3:30 p.m. in the Classroom and on Zoom
Tuesday, April 5
• Tiny Tot Time at 9:15 a.m., 10:00 a.m., and 11:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
• Qigong at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook
• Page Turners Book Club at 3:30 p.m. in the Rosenberry Lounge
Wednesday, April 6
• Wiggles & Giggles at 9:15 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
• PHMCD Free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Community Room
• Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.
• Wahoo! It’s Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. on Instagram Live
• Strategies to Prevent Basement Flooding at 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 7
• The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
• Story Hour at 9:15 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
• Bonus Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room
• Read with an Officer at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Area
• Teen Games D&D at 3:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom
• Exploratory at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Area
