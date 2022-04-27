April 28- BIRTHDAY LUNCH

Beef Tips/Gravy

Noodles

Carrots

Pea Salad

Wheat Bread

Peaches

Cookie

MO: Rice/ Beans

April 29

Smoked Sausage

Baby Red Potatoes

Sauerkraut

Rye Bread

Pineapple

Cream Pie

MO: Veggie Lasagna

MAY 2

Chicken and Biscuits

Peas

Carrots

Strawberries

Jell-O

MO: Veggie Patty

MAY 3

Sloppy Joe

Wheat Bun

Baked Beans

Potato Wedges

Fresh Fruit Cup

Sherbet

MO: Cheese Sandwich

MAY 4-DeForest Family Restaurant 10am -1pm

Home Delivered Only:

Roast Chicken

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Brussel Sprouts

Wheat Dinner Roll

Banana

Cake

MO: Veggie Lasagna

MAY 5

Lemon Baked Fish

Baby Red Potatoes

Carrots

Peaches

Wheat Dinner Roll

Pudding

MO: Veggie Egg Bake