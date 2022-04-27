Community and Senior Center menu mberglund mberglund Author email Apr 27, 2022 3 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save April 28- BIRTHDAY LUNCHBeef Tips/GravyNoodlesCarrotsPea SaladWheat BreadPeachesCookieMO: Rice/ BeansApril 29Smoked SausageBaby Red PotatoesSauerkrautRye BreadPineappleCream PieMO: Veggie LasagnaMAY 2Chicken and BiscuitsPeasCarrotsStrawberriesJell-OMO: Veggie PattyMAY 3Sloppy JoeWheat BunBaked BeansPotato WedgesFresh Fruit CupSherbetMO: Cheese SandwichMAY 4-DeForest Family Restaurant 10am -1pmHome Delivered Only:Roast ChickenGarlic Mashed PotatoesBrussel SproutsWheat Dinner RollBananaCakeMO: Veggie LasagnaMAY 5Lemon Baked FishBaby Red PotatoesCarrotsPeachesWheat Dinner RollPuddingMO: Veggie Egg Bake Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save mberglund Author email Follow mberglund Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now DeForest school plan highlights individual skill development Construction worker killed in DeForest Norskies get even with Beaver Dam on the diamond, earn a split Depleted Norskies dispose of Beaver Dam, Mount Horeb in girls' soccer action Windsor plans multi-stage community development Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!