April 7

9:15 Java Jewels

9:15 Pool

9:15 Thoughtful Thursday Yoga

10:30 dvd Zumba Gold

11:30 dvd Qi Gong

12:30 Sheepshead

12:30 Movie "And So It Goes"

April 8

9:15 Java Jewels

9:30 Dragonwood Readers Book Club

11:30 Strength Training for Women

12:30 Sheepshead

1:00 Chess

April 11

9:15 DeWhittler's Woodcarving

9:15 dvd Chair Exercise

9:15 Java Jewels

9:15 Pool

10:00 dvd Chair Yoga

11:00 dvd Pilates

1:00 Euchre

April 12

9:15 Java Jewels

9:15 Pool

9:15 Tranquil Tuesday Yoga

10:30 dvd Zumba Gold

11:30 Card Recycling

11:30 dvd Qi Gong

12:30 Sheepshead

1:00 Bridge

April 13

9:00 Nail Clinic

9:00 Tax Assistance

9:15 Asian Mahjong

9:15 dvd Chair Exercise

9:15 Java Jewels

10:00 dvd Chair Yoga

11:30 Strength Training For Women

12:30 Knit Wits

1:00 Cribbage

April 14

9:15 Java Jewels

9:15 Pool

9:15 Thoughtful Thursday Yoga

10:00 Grief Support

10:30 dvd Zumba Gold

11:30 dvd Qi Gong

11:30 Prize Lunch

12:15 Bingo

12:30 Sheepshead

April 15

9:15 Java Jewels

11:30 Strength Training for Women

12:30 Sheepshead

1:00 Chess

