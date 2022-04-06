April 7
9:15 Java Jewels
9:15 Pool
9:15 Thoughtful Thursday Yoga
10:30 dvd Zumba Gold
11:30 dvd Qi Gong
12:30 Sheepshead
12:30 Movie "And So It Goes"
April 8
9:30 Dragonwood Readers Book Club
11:30 Strength Training for Women
1:00 Chess
April 11
9:15 DeWhittler's Woodcarving
9:15 dvd Chair Exercise
10:00 dvd Chair Yoga
11:00 dvd Pilates
1:00 Euchre
April 12
9:15 Tranquil Tuesday Yoga
11:30 Card Recycling
1:00 Bridge
April 13
9:00 Nail Clinic
9:00 Tax Assistance
9:15 Asian Mahjong
11:30 Strength Training For Women
12:30 Knit Wits
1:00 Cribbage
April 14
10:00 Grief Support
11:30 Prize Lunch
12:15 Bingo
April 15
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.