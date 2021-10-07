Thursday, October 7
9-2 Fitness Room
9:00 Outside Walking
9:15 Java Jewels
9:15 Thoughtful Thursday Yoga
11:30 Sheepshead
12:15 “Reducing Stress and Anxiety” presentation
Friday, October 8
9-2 Fitness Room
9:00 Outside Walking
9:30 Dragonwood Readers Book Club
11:30 Chess
11:30 Sheepshead
11:30 Strength Training for Women
Monday, October 11
9-2 Fitness Room
9:00 Outside Walking
9:15 DeWhittler’s Woodcarving
9:15 dvd Chair Exercise
9:15 Pool
10:00 dvd Chair Yoga
11:30 Euchre
Tuesday, October 12
9-2 Fitness Room
9:00 Outside Walking
9:15 Java Jewels
9:30 Scratch Art
Wednesday, October 13
9-2 Fitness Room
9:00 Outside Walking
9:15 Asian Mahjong
9:15 Nail Clinic
9:15 Pool
11:30 Strength Training for Women
12:15 Movie “Change in the Air”
12:30 Knit Wits
Thursday, October 14
9-2 Fitness Room
9:00 Outside Walking
9:15 Java Jewels
9:15 Thoughtful Thursday Yoga
10:00 Grief Support
11:30 Prize Lunch
11:30 Sheepshead
12:15 Bingo
Friday, October 15
9-2 Fitness Room
9:00 Outside Walking
11:30 Chess
11:30 Sheepshead
11:30 Strength Training for Women
Designing Recycled Cards
Good for the world and good for the Center! Join us in to create new cards from used ones. This is a crafty and creative activity that also benefits the Center. The completed cards are then available for sale in our “Thrift and Gift Nook.” The Card Recycling group meets the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month at 11:30 a.m. Our friendly volunteers will welcome and guide any newcomers.
Support Group
The Grief Support Group meets October 14th at 10:00 a.m. Grieving can be a long and difficult journey. Consider joining this group to find support and understanding if you are dealing with the loss of a loved one.
Flu Immunization Clinic Monday, October 18th from 1:00 until 3:00
O’Connell Pharmacy is offering immunizations at the Center. For information about cost or other questions give O’Connell Pharmacy a call at 608-837-5949 and ask to speak to Shelby. Consent forms are available at the Center to fill out ahead of time. Sign up today at the Center to reserve your spot. Please bring the following information with you: Medicare Card (if applicable), · Prescription Insurance Card and Health Insurance Card. Make sure to stop by The Center to get a bag of information with some surprises between 1:00-3:00 p.m.
Lunch at the Center!
Come and dine at the Center on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Enjoy a delicious and nutritious lunch along with comradery with old friends and new! Lunch is served restaurant style at 11:30am.
The second Thursday of each month is a PRIZE lunch in which one lucky diner receives a door prize. PRIZE lunch is always followed by a few games of Bingo!
The last Thursday of each month is our BIRTHDAY lunch. If you have a birthday within the month, then this lunch is for you!
Come to the Center, eat a delicious meal, have a birthday cupcake, and celebrate with friends! Plus – you get a unique rendition of the ‘Happy Birthday” song from our staff. No show is the same folks!
If you would like to come for lunch, please contact Deni, Nutrition Coordinator, (846-9469 ext 1610) by noon the business day BEFORE you would like to eat.