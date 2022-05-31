• Fandom Friday- Anime & Manga at 3:30 p.m. in the Rosenberry Lounge
Saturday, June 4
• Friends of the Library Summer Book Sale on the Lower Level 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
• Board Games at 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room
Monday, June 6
• Monday Matinee at 1:00 p.m. in the Community Room
• Summer Teen Games – D&D at 2:00 p.m. in the Classroom
Tuesday, June 7
• Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room
• Music with Junebug and Beni Daiko at 1:00 p.m. at the Village Green
• Summer Page Turners at 2:00 p.m. in the Rosenberry Lounge
• Open Lab in the Workshop from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Wednesday, June 8
• PHMCD Free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Community Room
• Pride Month Tie Dye at 1:00 p.m. in the Workshop. Registration required.
• Summer Creators’ Lounge at 2:00 p.m. in the Rosenberry Lounge
Thursday, June 9
• Qigong Outdoors at 9:30 a.m. at the Village Green.
• Memoir Writing Group at 1:00 p.m. in Room D
• Summer Teen Games – Board Games at 2:00 p.m. in the Classroom
• Open Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Workshop
• Dewey Stitchers at 4:00 p.m. in Room C and on Zoom.
Concert at the Rocks: Music with Junebug and Beni Daiko
Tuesday, June 7 at 1:00 p.m. at the Village Green
Junebug, is a DeForest resident who is a multi-talented musician and educator who is locally known for her Music with Junebug programs at the Madison Children’s Museum. She is also the founder of Beni Daiko, Madison's premiere mainland Japanese taiko drumming group. Their goal is to teach, preserve, and perform the ancient art of Taiko drumming, a form of traditional Japanese musical expression that combines mental discipline and physical demand.
Audiences are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs for the concerts.
Rain location: Library Community Room. Check the library website and Facebook page for updates.
Sponsored by:
Anonymous Music Lover, DMB Community Bank, Parkside, LLC, Friends of the DeForest Area Public Library, Paulson Development LLC, DS Telecom, LINKages Committee.