Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday - Thursday: 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.orgFriday, February 18• STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook• Fandom Friday – Books & Movies at 3:30 p.m. in the Teen AreaSaturday, February 19• Mini Painting – Cats at 1:00 p.m. in the Workshop. Registration recommended.Monday, February 21• Teen Games D&D at 3:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom• DAPL Photography Group at 6:00 p.m. on ZoomTuesday, February 22• Qigong In-Person at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room• Qigong at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook• 4th Tuesday Forum: Cutting the Cable Cord at 10:00 a.m. at the DeForest Area Community and Senior Center. Co-hosted by the DeForest Library and the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center.• Read Woke reading group discusses You'll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey.Wednesday, February 23• PHMCD Free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Community Room• Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.• Freedom Summer '64 at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom or Community Room Watch PartyThursday, February 24• The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook• Bonus Winter Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room• Memoir Writing Group at 1:00 p.m. in the Community Room• Teen Games – Board Games at 3:30 p.m. in the Classroom• Dewey Stitchers at 4:00 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom