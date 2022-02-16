CALENDAR

Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday - Thursday: 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.org

Friday, February 18

• STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook

• Fandom Friday – Books & Movies at 3:30 p.m. in the Teen Area

Saturday, February 19

• Mini Painting – Cats at 1:00 p.m. in the Workshop. Registration recommended.

Monday, February 21

• Teen Games D&D at 3:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom

• DAPL Photography Group at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom

Tuesday, February 22

• Qigong In-Person at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room

• Qigong at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook

• 4th Tuesday Forum: Cutting the Cable Cord at 10:00 a.m. at the DeForest Area Community and Senior Center. Co-hosted by the DeForest Library and the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center.

• Read Woke reading group discusses You’ll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey.

Wednesday, February 23

• PHMCD Free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Community Room

• Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.

• Freedom Summer ’64 at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom or Community Room Watch Party

Thursday, February 24

• The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook

• Bonus Winter Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room

• Memoir Writing Group at 1:00 p.m. in the Community Room

• Teen Games – Board Games at 3:30 p.m. in the Classroom

• Dewey Stitchers at 4:00 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom

