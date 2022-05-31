Four Seasons Theatre continues its Best of Broadway outreach series with a program called “My Favorite Things” on Wednesday, June 8th at 12:00 p.m. Great local singers will share songs and stories about their favorite tunes, and ask our audience to share stories of their favorites, too. Music connects us in the very best way-to our memories, and to each other-and this program is a celebration of those connections. Audiences will enjoy hearing Broadway classics and lesser-known songs performed by fantastic local singers.
Tech Help -Friday, June 10th by appointment
Need help with your tablet, smartphone, or something on the computer? Signup for a one-on-one session covering a technology issue of your choice. Erin from the library will be at the Center from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. Call the library at 608-846-5482 to reserve your spot, or see about alternative times. Note: These sessions are not professional technical support meant to diagnose or repair broken or nonfunctioning equipment.
Summer Fun Bingo
Summer Fun Themed Bingo is on Thursday, June 9th at 12:15 p.m. we are asking you to bring two items that you would use during the summer. It might be used at a picnic, family reunion, a day with your grandchildren, just outside walking, etc. It should be fun to see the variety of things you could use and maybe try some new activity. All are welcome!