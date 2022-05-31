Community and Senior Center calendar mberglund mberglund Author email May 31, 2022 May 31, 2022 Updated 7 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JUNE 19:00 Nail Clinic9:00 Outside Walking9:15 Asian Mahjong9:15 dvd Chair Exercise9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Pool10:00 dvd Chair Yoga12:30 Knit Wits1:00 Cribbage1:00 Hand & FootJUNE 29:00 Outside Walking9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Pool9:15 Thoughtful Thursday Yoga10:30 dvd Zumba Gold11:30 dvd Qi Gong12:30 SheepsheadJUNE 39:00 Outside Walking9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Pool12:30 Sheepshead1:00 ChessJUNE 69:00 Massage9:00 Outside Walking9:15 Dominos9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Pool9:30 AARP Driver Safety Class12:00 Jewelry Making1:00 EuchreJUNE 79:00 Outside Walking9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Pool9:15 Tranquil Tuesday Yoga10:30 dvd Zumba Gold11:30 dvd Qi Gong12:00 Carefree Creative Coloring12:30 Movie "The Healer" 12:30 SheepsheadJUNE 88:30 Strength Training for Women9:00 Nail Clinic9:00 Outside Walking9:15 Asian Mahjong9:15 dvd Chair Exercise9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Pool10:00 Computer Assistance10:00 dvd Chair Yoga12:00 "My Favorite Things" by Four Seasons Theatre12:30 Knit Wits1:00 Cribbage1:00 Hand & FootJUNE 99:00 Outside Walking9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Pool9:15 Thoughtful Thursday Yoga10:00 Grief Support10:30 dvd Zumba Gold11:30 dvd Qi Gong11:30 Prize Lunch12:15 Bingo-Summer Fun12:30 Sheepshead1:15 Root Beer FloatsJUNE 108:30 Strength Training for Women9:00 Outside Walking9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Pool9:30 Dragonwood Readers Book Club12:00 Tech Help by Erin12:30 Sheepshead1:00 Chess Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save mberglund Author email Follow mberglund Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Norskies send big contingent to track and field sectionals DeForest plans Memorial Day ceremony Ruegsegger tells DeForest seniors about redemption DeForest wins boys' golf regional, Hottmann takes second at conference tourney Millie Anderson led the way for DeForest women Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Waunakee Manor Bulletin