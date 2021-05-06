Thursday, May 6

  • 9:30 -Outside Walking Group
  • 10:30 -Puzzle Exchange

Friday, May 7

  • 9:00 -Exercise Room
  • 9:30 -Outside Walking Group

Monday, May 10

  • 9:00 -Exercise Room
  • 9:30 -Outside Walking Group

Tuesday, May 11

  • 9:30 -Outside Walking Group

Wednesday, May 12

  • 8:30 -Strength Training for Women
  • 9:15 -Java Jewels
  • 9:15 -Nail Clinic
  • 9:30 -Outside Walking Group
  • 11:30 -My Meal My Way (Call Center for Pickup Time)
  • 1:00 PM-Knit Wits

Thursday, May 13

  • 9:00 -Thoughtful Thursday Yoga
  • 9:30-Outside Walking Group
  • 10:00-Grief Support Group

Friday, May 14

  • 9:00 -Exercise Room
  • 9:30-Outside Walking Group
  • 9:30-Dragonwood
  • Readers Book Club (at Library)

Grief Support Group

The grief support group is back in person. Our next meeting is Thursday, May 13, 10-11:00 a.m. Meetings will continue every second Thursday of the month.

The grief group is open to anyone who has lost a loved one and is no cost. The support group is confidential, meaning what is discussed within the group stays within the group.

The group facilitator is Julia Hayde. MSW, CISW. Please call Kristin Weinstock at 846-9469 to register.

Knit Wits

The Knit Wits meet to crochet and weave, share stories and conversation.

We meet on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month at 12:30 p.m. If the weather is nice, we may decide to meet outside otherwise we will meet inside the Center.

Anyone is welcome, just bring a lawn chair, a project to work on and be ready for some conversation!

If you have any questions please call Sue at 846-9469.

Thoughtful Thursday Yoga

The next 8-week session will start on Thursday, May 13th through July 8th at 9:00 a.m. (class will not meet on May 20).

This class includes gentle stretches, breathing, relaxation, gentle strength building, pre yoga exercises and simple movements to increase range of motion of the major joints.

You will need to bring a yoga mat to class, water bottle and a towel. Pre-register for this 8-week class from for $40

