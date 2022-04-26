• Soap Molding at 2:00 p.m. in the Workshop. Registration required.
Monday, May 2
• Story Hour at 9:15 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
• Monday Matinee at 1:00 p.m. in the Community Room
• Teen Games D&D at 3:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom
• From Parked to Driven at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room
Tuesday, May 3
• Tiny Tot Time at 9:15 a.m., 10:00 a.m., and 11:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
• Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room and on Facebook
• Page Turners Book Club at 3:30 p.m. in the Rosenberry Lounge
• Open Lab from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Workshop
Wednesday, May 4
• Wiggles & Giggles at 9:15 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
• PHMCD Free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Community Room
• Wahoo! It’s Wednesday! at 3:30 p.m. on Instagram
Thursday, May 5
• Story Hour at 9:15 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.
• Read with an Officer! at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Area
• Teen Games D&D at 3:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom
• Exploratory at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Room
• Open Lab from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Workshop
From Parked to Driven
Monday, May 2 at 6:30 p.m.
Presented Jennifer Worley
Why Low Motivation Is So Prevalent Right Now And Steps To Regain Traction.
These are challenging times when it comes to motivation and engagement. From Parked to Driven will look at how the past year and a half has impacted many people’s sense of motivation and explore 4 concepts & strategies to begin regaining traction. This presentation will include time for questions or conversation.