• Dragonwood Readers discuss The Exiles at 9:30 a.m. at the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center and on Zoom
Saturday, May 14
• Bookmaking at 1:00 p.m. in the Workshop. Registration required.
Monday, May 16
• Teen Games D&D at 3:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom
• DAPL Photo Group at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom and in the Community Room
Tuesday, May 17
• Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room and on Facebook
• Open Lab in the Workshop from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
• Checked Out Crew Book Club for 9th to 12th Grade at 3:30 p.m. in the Rosenberry Lounge
Wednesday, May 18
• PHMCD Free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Community Room
• Wahoo! It’s Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. on Instagram
• Bookmaking at 6:00 p.m. in the Workshop.
Thursday, May 19
• Open Lab in the Workshop from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
• Teen Games D&D at 3:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom
• Whimsical Bookworms discuss The Maidens at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom
Touch a Truck Storytime
Tuesday, May 17 at 10:00 a.m.
At Fireman’s Park
National Public Works Week is May 15-21, so we're celebrating DeForest's Public Works staff and all that they do to maintain our village's streets, parks, buildings, the Library, and more. Join Miss Emily and Public Works staff for a special outdoor storytime featuring truck-themed stories and songs. Stay afterward to climb on and in some big trucks, play with trucks in the sand, and take a photo or two with special props.