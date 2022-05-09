Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday - Thursday: 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.org

Friday, May 13

• Dragonwood Readers discuss The Exiles at 9:30 a.m. at the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center and on Zoom

Saturday, May 14

• Bookmaking at 1:00 p.m. in the Workshop. Registration required.

Monday, May 16

• Teen Games D&D at 3:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom

• DAPL Photo Group at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom and in the Community Room

Tuesday, May 17

• Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room and on Facebook

• Touch a Truck Storytime at 10:00 a.m. at Fireman’s Park

• Open Lab in the Workshop from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

• Checked Out Crew Book Club for 9th to 12th Grade at 3:30 p.m. in the Rosenberry Lounge

Wednesday, May 18

• PHMCD Free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Community Room

• Wahoo! It’s Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. on Instagram

• Bookmaking at 6:00 p.m. in the Workshop.

Thursday, May 19

• Open Lab in the Workshop from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

• Teen Games D&D at 3:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom

• Whimsical Bookworms discuss The Maidens at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom

Touch a Truck Storytime

Tuesday, May 17 at 10:00 a.m.

At Fireman’s Park

National Public Works Week is May 15-21, so we're celebrating DeForest's Public Works staff and all that they do to maintain our village's streets, parks, buildings, the Library, and more. Join Miss Emily and Public Works staff for a special outdoor storytime featuring truck-themed stories and songs. Stay afterward to climb on and in some big trucks, play with trucks in the sand, and take a photo or two with special props.