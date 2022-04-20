April 20
9:00 Nail Clinic
9:15 Asian Mahjong
9:15 dvd Chair Exercise
9:15 Java Jewels
10:00 dvd Chair Yoga
11:30 Strength Training For Women
12:30 Movie "Honest Thief"
1:00 Cribbage
April 21
9:15 Pool
9:15 Thoughtful Thursday Yoga
10:30 dvd Zumba Gold
11:30 dvd Qi Gong
12:30 Sheepshead
3:00 Caregiver Support Group
April 22
11:30 Strength Training for Women
1:00 Chess
1:00 Memory Café
April 25
9:15 DeWhittler's Woodcarving
11:00 dvd Pilates
1:00 Euchre
April 26
9:15 Tranquil Tuesday Yoga
10:00 4th Tuesday Forum
11:30 Card Recycling
1:00 Bridge
April 27
12:30 Knit Wits
April 28
11:30 Birthday Celebration
12:15 Bingo
April 29
