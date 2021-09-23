Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.
Curbside pickup will continue to be offered. The book drops are also open for returns. See the website for details at www.deforestlibrary.org
Thursday, September 23
- The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
- Qigong Outdoors at 9:30 a.m. at the Village Green across from the library
- Memoir Writing Group at 1:00 p.m. in Room D and via email
- Teen Games – Board Games at 3:30 p.m. in the Community Room
- Dewey Stitchers at 4:00 p.m. in Room C and on Zoom
Friday, September 24
- STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook
Monday, September 27
- Qigong In-Person at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room
- Badger Book Club discusses Show Boat at 12:00 p.m. on Zoom and in the Community Room
- Teen Games D&D at 3:30 on the Library Patio and on Zoom
- Coloring for Adults in Room C and on Zoom
- Time for Bed! at 7:00 p.m. on Facebook
Tuesday, September 28
- Qigong at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook
- 4th Tuesday Forum: Eleanor Roosevelt: First Lady of the World at 10:00 a.m. at the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center
Wednesday, September 29
- Storytime at the Park at 10:00 a.m. at Sunnybrook Park
- Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.
- Wahoo! It’s Wednesday! at 3:30 p.m. on Instagram Live
- Beyond the Stars: the Study of UFOs with MUFON at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom
4th Tuesday Forum: Eleanor Roosevelt: First Lady of the World
Tuesday, September 28 at 10:00 a.m.
Presented and performed by Jessica Michna
Eleanor Roosevelt shares with the audience her tragedies and triumphs. Born into the opulent wealth of America’s “Golden Age” she would grow from the shy, homely orphan into a confident, driven woman. Co-sponsored by the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center, the DeForest Area Historical Society, and the DeForest Area Public Library.
Beyond the Stars: the Study of UFOs with MUFON
Wednesday, September 29 at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom
Presented by Douglas Wilson, Director of Investigations
Are aliens real? Discover and learn about actual UFO evidence with Douglas Wilson, MUFON Director of Investigations. He’ll show photos and videos of UFOs. Q&A will be available. Please register for this Zoom program via the library website.