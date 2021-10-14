All menu items are prepared in kitchens that are NOT allergen-free. We cannot guarantee that food allergens will not be transferred through cross contact. No substitutions allowed.
Menu Guidelines: Menus for the Dane County Dining Centers are prepared to meet one third of the Daily Recommended Intake for Adults 70+ years of age.
MO = Meatless Option (Available every day)
SO = Salad Option (Available Fridays)
Thursday, October 14
- PRIZE LUNCH
- Swedish Meatballs
- Mashed Potatoes
- Mixed Veggies
- Wheat Bread
- Peaches
- Sherbet
- MO: Veggie Burger
Friday, October 15
- Stuffed Green Pepper
- Mashed Potatoes
- Wheat Bread
- Pineapple
- Cake
- MO: Rice/Beans
- SO: Chicken Salad (no pasta)
Monday, October 18
- Lasagna
- Green Beans
- Wheat Roll
- Fruit Medley
- Pudding
- MO: Veggie Lasagna
Tuesday, October 19
- Beef and Bean Stew
- Biscuit
- Spinach/Tomato
- Salad Dressing
- Banana
- Cookie
- MO: Mac N Cheese
Wednesday, October 20
- DEFOREST FAMILY RESTAURANT 10-1PM
- Home Delivered only:
- Boneless Chicken Cacciatore
- Pasta, Carrots
- Garlic Bread
- Applesauce
- MO: Pasta w/ Beans
Thursday, October 21
- Sloppy Joe
- Wheat Bun
- Potato Wedges
- Coleslaw
- OJ
- Brownie
- MO: Cheese Sandwich