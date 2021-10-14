All menu items are prepared in kitchens that are NOT allergen-free. We cannot guarantee that food allergens will not be transferred through cross contact. No substitutions allowed.

Menu Guidelines: Menus for the Dane County Dining Centers are prepared to meet one third of the Daily Recommended Intake for Adults 70+ years of age.

MO = Meatless Option (Available every day)

SO = Salad Option (Available Fridays)

Thursday, October 14

  • PRIZE LUNCH
  • Swedish Meatballs
  • Mashed Potatoes
  • Mixed Veggies
  • Wheat Bread
  • Peaches
  • Sherbet
  • MO: Veggie Burger

Friday, October 15

  • Stuffed Green Pepper
  • Mashed Potatoes
  • Wheat Bread
  • Pineapple
  • Cake
  • MO: Rice/Beans
  • SO: Chicken Salad (no pasta)

Monday, October 18

  • Lasagna
  • Green Beans
  • Wheat Roll
  • Fruit Medley
  • Pudding
  • MO: Veggie Lasagna

Tuesday, October 19

  • Beef and Bean Stew
  • Biscuit
  • Spinach/Tomato
  • Salad Dressing
  • Banana
  • Cookie
  • MO: Mac N Cheese

Wednesday, October 20

  • DEFOREST FAMILY RESTAURANT 10-1PM
  • Home Delivered only:
  • Boneless Chicken Cacciatore
  • Pasta, Carrots
  • Garlic Bread
  • Applesauce
  • MO: Pasta w/ Beans

Thursday, October 21

  • Sloppy Joe
  • Wheat Bun
  • Potato Wedges
  • Coleslaw
  • OJ
  • Brownie
  • MO: Cheese Sandwich

