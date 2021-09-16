September 16
Harvest Intermediate PTO Meeting, 6:00 pm — Harvest Intermediate School, Contact: Monica Titley, monica.titley@outlook.com
September 20
DAMS PTO Meeting, 5:30 pm — DeForest Area Middle School Contact: Kristy Baker, kjbaker74@yahoo.com
September 23
DAMS/PTO Defo Dash, 5:00 pm — DeForest Area Middle School Contact: Kristy Baker, kjbaker74@yahoo.com
September 23
Norski Walk of Honor & Alumni Hall of Fame Reception & Induction, 5:00 pm — DeForest High School Little Theater, Contact: Debbie Brewster, dbrewster@deforestschools.org
September 24
WES Run, All Day — Windsor Elementary School, Contact: Pam Schwab, pamschwab3@gmail.com or Kristin Gabriel, kmgabriel7@gmail.com
YES Fun Run, All Day- Yahara Elementary School, Contact: Heidi Roberts, ebbmommy3@yahoo.com
DAHS Homecoming Parade, 5:00 pm — DeForest Area High School
September 25
DAHS Homecoming Dance/Grand March
● Dance: 6:00 — 9:00 pm
● Grand March 7:30 pm in new Field House Gym (doors open at 7:00 pm)
Spectators must park in the east parking lot and enter through the swimming pool doors.
September 27
DASD Annual Meeting & Budget Hearing, 7 pm — DeForest Area Public Library Community Room Contact: Ann Stettbacher, astettbacher@deforestschools.org