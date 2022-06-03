Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday - Thursday: 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.org

Friday, June 10

• Dragonwood Readers discuss The Things They Carried at 9:30 a.m. at the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center and on Zoom

• Tech Help at the Center from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Registration required.

Saturday, June 11

• Pride Month Tie Dye at 1:00 p.m. in the Workshop. Registration required.

Monday, June 13

• Monday Matinee at 1:00 p.m. in the Community Room

• Summer Teen Games – D&D at 2:00 p.m. in the Classroom

• Coloring for Adults at 4:00 p.m. in Room C

Tuesday, June 14

• Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room

• Summer Wiggles & Giggles in the Children’s Room at 10:00 a.m.

• Concert at the Rocks: Wendy & DB at 1:00 p.m. at the Village Green

• Summer Flashlight Readers at 2:00 p.m. in the Rosenberry Lounge

• Open Lab in the Workshop at 3:00 p.m.

• Intro to RPGs for Adults at 6:00 p.m. in Room C. Registration required.

Wednesday, June 15

• Summer Park Story Time at 10:00 a.m. at the Village Green.

• PHMCD Free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Community Room

• Pride Month Tie Dye at 1:00 p.m. in the Workshop. Registration required.

• Summer Exploratory at 3:00 p.m. in the Children’s Room.

• Tinker Zone at 3:00 p.m. in the Teen Area

Thursday, June 16

• Puzzle Swap in the Classroom from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

• Qigong Outdoors at 9:30 a.m. at the Village Green.

• Summer Voyagers: Summer School Age Book Club at 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room

• Summer Teen Games – D&D at 2:00 p.m. in the Community Room

• Open Lab at 3:00 p.m. in the Workshop

• Whimsical Bookworms discuss The Exiles at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom

Concert at the Rocks: Wendy & DB

Tuesday, June 14 at 1:00 p.m. at the Village Green

Come by for a show with Wendy & DB, an award-winning kindie duo from Chicago. They write and perform songs about science, nature, diversity, animals, safety, and the arts with two guitars, a ukulele, and their voices. Wendy and DB’s live shows explore a variety of instruments and joyful props that get everyone moving, singing, and dancing.

Audiences are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs for the concerts.

Rain location: Library Community Room. Check the library website and Facebook page for updates.

Thank you to our sponsors for making this free concert series possible:

• Anonymous Music Lover

• DMB Community Back

• Parkside Village

• Friends of the DeForest Area Public Library

• Paulson Development LLC

• TDS Telecom

• LINKages Committee