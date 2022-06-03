Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday - Thursday: 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.org
Friday, June 10
• Dragonwood Readers discuss The Things They Carried at 9:30 a.m. at the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center and on Zoom
• Tech Help at the Center from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Registration required.
Saturday, June 11
• Pride Month Tie Dye at 1:00 p.m. in the Workshop. Registration required.
Monday, June 13
• Monday Matinee at 1:00 p.m. in the Community Room
• Summer Teen Games – D&D at 2:00 p.m. in the Classroom
• Coloring for Adults at 4:00 p.m. in Room C
Tuesday, June 14
• Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room
• Summer Wiggles & Giggles in the Children’s Room at 10:00 a.m.
• Concert at the Rocks: Wendy & DB at 1:00 p.m. at the Village Green
• Summer Flashlight Readers at 2:00 p.m. in the Rosenberry Lounge
• Open Lab in the Workshop at 3:00 p.m.
• Intro to RPGs for Adults at 6:00 p.m. in Room C. Registration required.
Wednesday, June 15
• Summer Park Story Time at 10:00 a.m. at the Village Green.
• PHMCD Free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Community Room
• Pride Month Tie Dye at 1:00 p.m. in the Workshop. Registration required.
• Summer Exploratory at 3:00 p.m. in the Children’s Room.
• Tinker Zone at 3:00 p.m. in the Teen Area
Thursday, June 16
• Puzzle Swap in the Classroom from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
• Qigong Outdoors at 9:30 a.m. at the Village Green.
• Summer Voyagers: Summer School Age Book Club at 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room
• Summer Teen Games – D&D at 2:00 p.m. in the Community Room
• Open Lab at 3:00 p.m. in the Workshop
• Whimsical Bookworms discuss The Exiles at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom
Concert at the Rocks: Wendy & DB
Tuesday, June 14 at 1:00 p.m. at the Village Green
Come by for a show with Wendy & DB, an award-winning kindie duo from Chicago. They write and perform songs about science, nature, diversity, animals, safety, and the arts with two guitars, a ukulele, and their voices. Wendy and DB’s live shows explore a variety of instruments and joyful props that get everyone moving, singing, and dancing.
Audiences are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs for the concerts.
Rain location: Library Community Room. Check the library website and Facebook page for updates.
Thank you to our sponsors for making this free concert series possible:
• Anonymous Music Lover
• DMB Community Back
• Parkside Village
• Friends of the DeForest Area Public Library
• Paulson Development LLC
• TDS Telecom
• LINKages Committee