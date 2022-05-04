Community and Senior Center menu mberglund mberglund Author email May 4, 2022 12 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MAY 6Chef Salad w/Lettuce, Veggies, Meat, Cheese, Egg, CroutonsFrench Salad DressingNutri Grain BarOrange WedgesFrozen YogurtMO: No Meat, extra egg/cheeseMAY 9BBQ RibCornBaked BeansWheat Dinner RollGrapesPuddingMO: Cheese SandwichMAY 10Seafood Pasta SaladTomato WedgesChinese Cabbage SaladWheat BreadMixed MelonItalian IceMO: Veggie Pasta SaladMAY 11DeForest Family Restaurant 10am -1pmHome Delivered Only:Stuffed ChickenTwice Baked PotatoGreen BeansApplesauceWheat Dinner RollIce CreamMO: Veggie PattyMAY 12PRIZE LUNCH & BINGOPork Loin & GravyMashed PotatoesGlazed CarrotsCantaloupeRye BreadFruit CrispMO: No Meat Egg Bake Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save mberglund Author email Follow mberglund Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Lawrie steps down from DeForest development position Kijewski homicide trial for Leeds shooting reset with date to be determined Norski track and field teams dominate Sauk Prairie triangular Norskies down Reedsburg in Badger Conference crossover girls' soccer match Depleted Norskies dispose of Beaver Dam, Mount Horeb in girls' soccer action Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!