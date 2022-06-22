June 23- Roast Chicken Garlic Mashed Potatoes Brussel Sprouts Wheat Dinner Roll Strawberries Ice Cream MO: Veggie Lasagna

June 24- Lemon Baked Fish Baby Red Potatoes Carrots Peaches Wheat Dinner Roll Pudding MO: Veggie Egg Bake

June 27- BBQ Rib patty Corn Baked Beans Wheat Dinner Roll Grapes Pudding MO: Veggie Patty

June 28- Seafood Pasta Salad Tomato Slices Chinese Cabbage Salad Wheat Bread Mixed Melon Italian Ice MO: Pasta w/ veggies

June 29- DeForest Family Restaurant 10am-1pm Home Delivered Only: Chef’s Salad Nutri Grain Bar Orange Wedges Frozen Yogurt MO: No meat w/beans June 30- BIRTHDAY LUNCH & BINGO Stuffed Chicken Mashed Potatoes Green Beans Applesauce Wheat Dinner Roll Cake MO: Veggie Patty