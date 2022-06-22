Community and Senior Center menu mberglund mberglund Author email Jun 22, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save June 23- Roast Chicken Garlic Mashed Potatoes Brussel Sprouts Wheat Dinner Roll Strawberries Ice Cream MO: Veggie LasagnaJune 24- Lemon Baked Fish Baby Red Potatoes Carrots Peaches Wheat Dinner Roll Pudding MO: Veggie Egg BakeJune 27- BBQ Rib patty Corn Baked Beans Wheat Dinner Roll Grapes Pudding MO: Veggie PattyJune 28- Seafood Pasta Salad Tomato Slices Chinese Cabbage Salad Wheat Bread Mixed Melon Italian Ice MO: Pasta w/ veggiesJune 29- DeForest Family Restaurant 10am-1pm Home Delivered Only: Chef’s Salad Nutri Grain Bar Orange Wedges Frozen Yogurt MO: No meat w/beans June 30- BIRTHDAY LUNCH & BINGO Stuffed Chicken Mashed Potatoes Green Beans Applesauce Wheat Dinner Roll Cake MO: Veggie Patty Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save mberglund Author email Follow mberglund Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Deacons stand atop Eastern Section standings in Home Talent play after blasting Poynette School board approves salary increase College Sports Top five: Reliving the best DeForest spring sports stories of 2022 War College training helps Fritz lead Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin