Library calendar mberglund mberglund Author email Apr 18, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CALENDARLibrary hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday - Thursday: 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.orgSaturday, April 23• Soap Molding at 2:00 p.m. in the Workshop. Registration required.Monday, April 25• Story Hour at 9:15 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.• Badger Book Club discusses I Thought You Said This Would Work at 12:00 p.m. on Zoom and in the Community Room• Teen Games D&D at 3:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom• Coloring for Adults at 4:00 p.m. in Room CTuesday, April 26• Tiny Tot Time at 9:15 a.m., 10:00 a.m., and 11:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.• Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room and on Facebook• 4th Tuesday Forum: Exercise During Aging at 10:00 a.m. at the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center. Co-hosted by the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center and the DeForest Area Public Library.• Open Lab from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the WorkshopWednesday, April 27• Wiggles & Giggles at 9:15 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.• PHMCD Free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Community Room• Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.• Soap Molding at 4:00 in the Workshop. Registration required.• The Healing Power of Humor at 6:30 p.m. with author Leanne Lippincott-WuertheleThursday, April 28• Story Hour at 9:15 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.• Memoir Writing Group at 1:00 p.m. in Room D• Teen Games – Board Games at 3:30 p.m. in the Classroom• Exploratory at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Room• Open Lab from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Workshop• Dewey Stitchers at 4:00 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom• Getting to Know Medicare at 6:00 p.m. in the Community Room Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save mberglund Author email Follow mberglund Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Time felt right for Weisbrod to walk away from coaching DeForest boys' basketball ABS Global plans DeForest expansion Norskies blast Portage for first softball win, lose to River Valley Mix of newcomers, veterans come together for confident Norski girls' lacrosse team Savage charged with attempted kidnapping, stalking Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Mailing Machine Operator Bulletin