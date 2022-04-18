CALENDAR

Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday - Thursday: 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.org

Saturday, April 23

• Soap Molding at 2:00 p.m. in the Workshop. Registration required.

Monday, April 25

• Story Hour at 9:15 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.

• Badger Book Club discusses I Thought You Said This Would Work at 12:00 p.m. on Zoom and in the Community Room

• Teen Games D&D at 3:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom

• Coloring for Adults at 4:00 p.m. in Room C

Tuesday, April 26

• Tiny Tot Time at 9:15 a.m., 10:00 a.m., and 11:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.

• Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room and on Facebook

• 4th Tuesday Forum: Exercise During Aging at 10:00 a.m. at the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center. Co-hosted by the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center and the DeForest Area Public Library.

• Open Lab from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Workshop

Wednesday, April 27

• Wiggles & Giggles at 9:15 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.

• PHMCD Free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Community Room

• Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.

• Soap Molding at 4:00 in the Workshop. Registration required.

• The Healing Power of Humor at 6:30 p.m. with author Leanne Lippincott-Wuerthele

Thursday, April 28

• Story Hour at 9:15 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.

• Memoir Writing Group at 1:00 p.m. in Room D

• Teen Games – Board Games at 3:30 p.m. in the Classroom

• Exploratory at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Room

• Open Lab from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Workshop

• Dewey Stitchers at 4:00 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom

• Getting to Know Medicare at 6:00 p.m. in the Community Room

