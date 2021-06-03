NEWS FLASH- We are OPEN!
We are ready to welcome you back! Now that more than 50% of Dane County residents are fully vaccinated, including 94.6% of people age 65+ and the expiration of the public health orders, we are excited to see everyone again! We will not require masks for those have been vaccinated.
Initially, most activities will be offered one time per week to allow adequate time between programs for cleaning. Most activities will not require reservations. Even the Fitness Room is open without restrictions! Please note, our building hours 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Staff are scheduled until 4:00 p.m. daily with reduced hours on Friday afternoon. Check out our Scoop newsletter or our website www.deforestcenter.org. for more details.
For a limited time, we are offering a welcome back gift for your first My Senior check-in after June 2, so don’t forget your key tag.
Grief Support Group
Our next in person meeting is Thursday, June 10th from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Meetings will continue the second Thursday of every month. Please call Kristin Weinstock to register.
Strength Training for Women
This class will meet on Wednesday and Friday for a 10 week session beginning the week of June 9 through the week of August 11 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. This is a strength training program that includes progressive resistance training, balance training and flexibility exercises. Bring a yoga mat, dumbbells, (usually start with 5-8 pounds) and water. Please pre-register with your payment of $50.00 for one class/week and $100.00 for both classes/week at the Center.
Bingo
Bingo is back inside at the Center! Come play on Tuesday, June 8th from 12:00-1:30 p.m.
Puzzle Exchange
The next puzzle exchange will be Thursday, June 10 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. in the Center.
Sheepshead
This is an American trick-taking card game. Sheepshead will be played every Thursday from 11:30 a.m.-1:45 p.m. in the month of June. There will be a limit of 16 people.
Chess
Chess players it’s time to get back together every Friday from 11:30-1:30 p.m. for some friendly competition.
Cribbage
Meet at the Center on alternating Wednesdays for a game of cribbage. Come play from 12:00-1:30 p.m. We have several cribbage boards available.
Euchre
Euchre is a trick taking game with a trump, played by four players in teams of two. On Mondays, from 11:30 a.m.-1:45 p.m. There will be a limit of 16 people.
June 10
Caregiver Support Group
Are you caring for a parent or spouse? Join us on Thursday, June 17, from 3:00-4:00 p.m. Meetings occur every third Thursday monthly. Please contact Natalie Raemisch at the Center for more information and to register.
Card Recycling
Turn old cards into new ones! These beautiful creations are very popular in our Thrift & Gift Nook. The Center has all the supplies, just bring your creativity and share your time. Card crafters meet the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month from 11:30-1:30 p.m.
DeWhittler’s Woodcarving
Bring your tools and your projects! Come and spend time on your hobby while visiting with old friends and meet new ones! Carvers meet on the 2nd and 4th Monday of the month.
Java Jewels
Enjoy a cup of coffee while visiting with friends. The Jewels meet at the Center a different day each week. If the weather is lovely, we may meet at the picnic table. Follow the calendar here in the paper or check out our Scoop newsletter for the dates.
June 17
Asian Mahjong
Mahjong is a tile-based game that is commonly played with 4 players. Play with a myriad of special tiles and discover the magic of this entertaining and challenging game. Players meet on Wednesdays from 9:10-11:45 a.m.
RSVP DeForest Helping Hands
This group of volunteers have a tradition of helping people in Dane County by making homemade items that are distributed to people in need. Some of the items that they make are mittens, hats, scarves, tote bags, walker bags and other items requested by local nonprofit organizations. Next meeting date is June 21, from 10:00-11:00 a.m.
4th Tuesday Library Forum:
Farmers Market Nutrition
presented by Holly Simon of FoodWIse
Tuesday, June 22 at 10:00 a.m. via Zoom
Spring is here and summer awaits! What kinds of fresh produce do you look forward to? Join this nutrition lesson to learn tasty ways to incorporate healthy, nutritious and seasonal produce in your meals and snacks. This will be presented to us on Zoom by dietitian Holly Simon from FoodWIse. Email the Center for the link, smiller@deforestcenter.org
Did you know…
the Center Community room can be reserved for a private event?
So many gatherings have been put on hold during the pandemic. It has been difficult to safely gather. The Center is now accepting reservations to use the Community Room.