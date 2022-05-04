The 153rd Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) will hold three informational meetings for youth and their parents interested in learning more about the Cadet Program. Civil Air Patrol cadets get a first-hand opportunity to experience flight, can learn to be a pilot, can experience STEM careers close up, as well as military life through jointly sponsored opportunities between CAP and the United States Air Force. Cadets can also experience travel opportunities and go on to earn scholarships.
A series of three informational meeting will be conducted toward the end of the month of May. The first meeting will be held on May 21 from 11 am until 12:30 pm, which is also Armed Forces Day. The second meeting will be held on May 23 from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm. The third meeting will be held on May 31 from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm.
All three meetings will be held at Wisconsin Aviation located at 3606 Corben Court, Madison. The facility is on the east side of the Dane County Regional Airport, directly across the runways from the main terminals, just off from U.S. Highway 51 (North Stoughton Road) and north of Madison Area Technical College.
The 153rd Composite Squadron at Madison normally meets from 6:30 – 9:00 pm on Monday evenings at Truax Field, home of the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing. The Truax Field main gate is located on the north side of Pierstorff St. at Sloan Blvd., on the east side of the Dane County Regional Airport in Madison.