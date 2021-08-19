Oak Spring Inland Lake Protection And Rehabilitation District Annual Meeting

Tuesday — Aug 24,2021 @ 5:30 PM

DeForest Public Library

610 S. Main Street, DeForest, WI.

Agenda

Call to Order

Minutes of 2020 Annual Meeting

Treasurer‘s report

State of the Lake

Budget hearing at 6:00 PM

Election of Commissioner

Any other business allowed by law

Adjournment

  • Any one who wants to run for Commissioner

(Please e-mail your name to Colin Lynch at

oakspringsinlandlakedistrict@outlook.com)

Proposed Budget for 2022

Income:

Carryover $3750.00

Tax Assessment $2500.00

Total Income $6,250.00

Expenditures

Commissioner’s Salary $400.00

Permit/Weed Control $2,200.00

Office Supply/Postage $150.00

Insurance $850.00

Shoreline Maintenance $350.00

Reserve $2,300.00

Total $6,250.00

