Oak Spring Inland Lake Protection And Rehabilitation District Annual Meeting
Tuesday — Aug 24,2021 @ 5:30 PM
DeForest Public Library
610 S. Main Street, DeForest, WI.
Agenda
Call to Order
Minutes of 2020 Annual Meeting
Treasurer‘s report
State of the Lake
Budget hearing at 6:00 PM
Election of Commissioner
Any other business allowed by law
Adjournment
- Any one who wants to run for Commissioner
(Please e-mail your name to Colin Lynch at
Proposed Budget for 2022
Income:
Carryover $3750.00
Tax Assessment $2500.00
Total Income $6,250.00
Expenditures
Commissioner’s Salary $400.00
Permit/Weed Control $2,200.00
Office Supply/Postage $150.00
Insurance $850.00
Shoreline Maintenance $350.00
Reserve $2,300.00
Total $6,250.00