October 15-29
DAMS Book Fair
Contact: Maria Marquis, mmarquis@deforestschools.org 842-6010
October 28-29
NO SCHOOL
November 1
DAHS Trick or Treat Night
A fun, safe, indoor event open to the community.
Hosted by student members of the National Honor Society.
5:00-8:00 pm - Harvest Intermediate School
November 4
Open Gym Night at YES
5:30-7:00 pm - Children ages 0-5 may attend with a parent or guardian
Contact: Jamie Powell, jpowell@deforestschools.org 842-6410
November 11-13
Cinderella, the musical, at the Performing Arts Center
7:00 pm, November 11-13; plus a 2:00 pm matinee on November 13
Tickets available online: www.deforest.k12.wi.us/district/pac.cfm