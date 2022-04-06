For 100 years, United Way of Dane County has mobilized the caring power of our community to create lasting, generational change. But we couldn’t do our important work without the support of our community! The Community Volunteer Awards are a great way to recognize those who are doing critical, impactful work to make our community a better place to live, for all.
We are accepting nominations for the 2022 Community Volunteer Awards now through 11:59 pm on April 30, 2022. Know a deserving group or individual? Make your nomination today!
Nominees must meet the following criteria:
Youth award recipients must be 18 years or younger.
The nominee’s activities must impact Dane County.
Activities can include, but are not limited to, serving nonprofits, neighborhood groups, schools and faith-based organizations.
Volunteering can include paid time off and reimbursement for expenses.
Previous nominees and recipients may be nominated again, but recipients of a 2020/2021 award may not be nominated in 2022.
The nominee’s activities should have occurred in the previous 12 months, but do not necessarily have to be ongoing.
To learn more about the awards and/or submit a nomination, visit www.unitedwaydanecounty.org/cva. All nominees will be recognized, and award recipients will be announced at our Seasons of Caring: Community Kickoff on August 23, 2022.