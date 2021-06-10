Northern Illinois University
Spring Dean’s List 2021
Darya Ellickson, College of Visual and Performing Arts, Dance Performance
Ripon College
Spring Dean’s List 2021
Jacqueline Hanson, English
Marcus Schnell, Undeclared
Kira Stark, Undeclared
University of Wisconsin — Madison
Spring Dean’s List 2021
Karina Araujo Sierra, School of Education, Dean’s List
Max Bashel, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Kayla Baumann, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Mikayla Beckman, School of Education, Dean’s List
Gavin Bovre, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Kelsey Brasel, School of Pharmacy, High Honor Roll
Emma Dreischmeier, School of Pharmacy, High Honor Roll
Ashlyn Erpenbach, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List
Emily Erpenbach, School of Pharmacy, Honor Roll
Amelia Holzem, School of Education, Dean’s List
Allison Jacobsen, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Christopher Kennedy, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Sarah Langdon, School of Education, Dean’s List
Brody Lederman, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Alexandra Maniscalco, School of Education, Dean’s List
Allison Meier, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Lane Methvin, School of Education, Dean’s List
Samuel Neuman, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List
Isabelle Nield, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Joel Nitz, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Madeline Oie, School of Pharmacy, Honor Roll
Eliot Pickhardt, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List
Kaci Reimann, School of Human Ecology, Dean’s Honor List
Julia Reisinger, School of Nursing, Dean’s Honor List
Kaylee Sadeghpour-Hess, School of Business, Dean’s List
Sydney Schaeffer, School of Education, Dean’s List
Florina Slevoaca, School of Nursing, Dean’s Honor List
Joshua Thurber, School of Business, Dean’s List
Lilia Tisch, School of Human Ecology, Dean’s Honor List
Sarina Vang, School of Education, Dean’s List
Jordan VonBehren, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List
Alexis Wedan, School of Human Ecology, Dean’s Honor List
Willow Williams, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean’s List
Jake Yandre, School of Pharmacy, High Honor Roll
Kaitlyn Younger, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean’s List
Zoe Zanella, School of Human Ecology, Dean’s Honor List
University of Wisconsin — River Falls
Spring Dean’s List 2021
Bailee Berg, Animal Science
Mikayla Clarke, Agricultural Business
Nina Gundeck, State and Screen Arts
Mackenzie Taylor, Animal Science
University of Wisconsin — Whitewater
Spring Dean’s List 2021
Logan Bierman
Ryan Chatman
Marlon Cystrunk
Alex Elvekrog
Tanner Engeseth
Bryce Erdman
Brooke Harmon
Alyssa Hickmann
Emily Hron
Riley Jacobs
Jacob Kerl
Trey Kirchberg
Kevin Loose
Isabel Manzetti
Ethan Martin
Noah McKay
Bradley McKinney
Nathan Neeley
Jerak Raffel
Riley Redfern
Kyle Reilly
Henry Rohde
Lynzy Schnell
George Soucek
Ryan Switzky
Kaz Walke
Avery Walker
Avery Ward
Veronica Welch
Abby Williams