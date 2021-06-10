Northern Illinois University

Spring Dean’s List 2021

Darya Ellickson, College of Visual and Performing Arts, Dance Performance

Ripon College

Spring Dean’s List 2021

Jacqueline Hanson, English

Marcus Schnell, Undeclared

Kira Stark, Undeclared

University of Wisconsin — Madison

Spring Dean’s List 2021

Karina Araujo Sierra, School of Education, Dean’s List

Max Bashel, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

Kayla Baumann, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

Mikayla Beckman, School of Education, Dean’s List

Gavin Bovre, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

Kelsey Brasel, School of Pharmacy, High Honor Roll

Emma Dreischmeier, School of Pharmacy, High Honor Roll

Ashlyn Erpenbach, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List

Emily Erpenbach, School of Pharmacy, Honor Roll

Amelia Holzem, School of Education, Dean’s List

Allison Jacobsen, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

Christopher Kennedy, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

Sarah Langdon, School of Education, Dean’s List

Brody Lederman, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

Alexandra Maniscalco, School of Education, Dean’s List

Allison Meier, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

Lane Methvin, School of Education, Dean’s List

Samuel Neuman, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List

Isabelle Nield, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

Joel Nitz, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

Madeline Oie, School of Pharmacy, Honor Roll

Eliot Pickhardt, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List

Kaci Reimann, School of Human Ecology, Dean’s Honor List

Julia Reisinger, School of Nursing, Dean’s Honor List

Kaylee Sadeghpour-Hess, School of Business, Dean’s List

Sydney Schaeffer, School of Education, Dean’s List

Florina Slevoaca, School of Nursing, Dean’s Honor List

Joshua Thurber, School of Business, Dean’s List

Lilia Tisch, School of Human Ecology, Dean’s Honor List

Sarina Vang, School of Education, Dean’s List

Jordan VonBehren, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List

Alexis Wedan, School of Human Ecology, Dean’s Honor List

Willow Williams, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean’s List

Jake Yandre, School of Pharmacy, High Honor Roll

Kaitlyn Younger, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean’s List

Zoe Zanella, School of Human Ecology, Dean’s Honor List

University of Wisconsin — River Falls

Spring Dean’s List 2021

Bailee Berg, Animal Science

Mikayla Clarke, Agricultural Business

Nina Gundeck, State and Screen Arts

Mackenzie Taylor, Animal Science

University of Wisconsin — Whitewater

Spring Dean’s List 2021

Logan Bierman

Ryan Chatman

Marlon Cystrunk

Alex Elvekrog

Tanner Engeseth

Bryce Erdman

Brooke Harmon

Alyssa Hickmann

Emily Hron

Riley Jacobs

Jacob Kerl

Trey Kirchberg

Kevin Loose

Isabel Manzetti

Ethan Martin

Noah McKay

Bradley McKinney

Nathan Neeley

Jerak Raffel

Riley Redfern

Kyle Reilly

Henry Rohde

Lynzy Schnell

George Soucek

Ryan Switzky

Kaz Walke

Avery Walker

Avery Ward

Veronica Welch

Abby Williams

