Friday, October 1
9:00-2:00 Fitness Room
9:00 Outside Walking
11:30 Chess
11:30 Sheepshead
11:30 Strength Training for Women
Monday, October 4
9:00-2:00 Fitness Room
9:00 Outside Walking
9:15 DeWhittler’s Woodcarving
9:15 dvd Chair Exercise
9:15 Pool
10:00 dvd Chair Yoga
11:30 Euchre
Tuesday, October 5
9:00-2:00 Fitness Room
9:00 Outside Walking
9:15 Java Jewels
9:30 Scratch Art
12:00 Carefree Creative Coloring
Wednesday, October 6
9:00-2:00 Fitness Room
9:00 Outside Walking
9:15 Asian Mahjong
9:15 Nail Clinic
9:15 Pool
11:30 Card Recycling
11:30 Strength Training for Women
Thursday, October 7
9:00-2:00 Fitness Room
9:00 Outside Walking
9:15 Java Jewels
9:15 Thoughtful Thursday Yoga
11:30 Sheepshead
12:15 “Reducing Stress and Anxiety” presentation.
Friday, October 8
9:00-2:00 Fitness Room
9:00 Outside Walking
9:30 Dragonwood Readers Book Club
11:30 Chess
11:30 Sheepshead
11:30 Strength Training for Women
Terri Sorg, Author of Anxiety, Retired Mental Health R.N., will be presenting “Techniques for Lowering Stress and Anxiety”
Thursday, October 7 at 12:15 p.m.
Terri Sorg a Wisconsin author and retired mental health Registered Nurse, understands anxiety from several perspectives. She will demonstrate & encourage participation in techniques that calm the body and mind.
“Stress is decided upon by the mind, and is experienced in both body & mind,” she said. She will also include deep breathing exercises, a commonly taught technique, but along with that she will include heart breathing. During classes, she also teaches “Tapping.”
Tapping interrupts the stressed energies in the body. Toning harmonizes the energies. Both promote calming of the body & mind.
Terry believes, above all, loving yourself is about acceptance, with no judgment of yourself or others. With so much tension in the world today, having a strong inner spirit and feeling loved are more important than ever before.
Dragonwood Readers Book Club
The Alice Network by Kate Quinn
Friday, October 8 at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom and at the Center
This historical novel tells the story of two women: a spy recruited to the real-life Alice Network in France during World War I and an unconventional American socialite searching for her cousin in 1947.
Current book club members will receive an invitation link to meet via Zoom.
If you are not a member and would like to participate via Zoom, contact Erin Dedin, ededin@deforestlibrary.org, at the Library to receive the invitation. If you would like to participate in person, join us at the Center.