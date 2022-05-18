Community and Senior Center menu mberglund mberglund Author email May 18, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MAY 20Turkey Salad w/Lettuce, Turkey, Cranberries, Egg, Onion, Cheese, Carrots, Black BeansCreamy Italian DressingMuffinBananaMO: No meatMAY 23Pot RoastParsley PotatoesGreen BeansWheat Dinner RollFruit CrispMO: Veggie PattyMAY 24Parmesan TilapiaBaked PotatoCarrotsMulti Grain BreadFresh Fruit SaladPuddingMO: Red Beans/RiceMAY 25DeForest Family Restaurant 10am -1pmHome Delivered Only:Egg SaladCroissantSpinach/Romaine SaladRanch DressingFruit MedleyCakeMO: Cheese SandwichMAY 26BIRTHDAY LUNCH & BINGOScalloped PotatoesHamStewed TomatoesApplesauceRye BreadCookieMO: Veggie Egg Bake Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save mberglund Author email Follow mberglund Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Salon K&S plans Friday open house Norski boys' 400 relay team sets new school record at Dells track and field meet DeForest's Toppel reportedly invited to Minnesota Vikings rookie mini camp Norski boys win division at Reedsburg Invite golf tourney Norskies struggle in girls' soccer losses to Waunakee, Sauk Prairie Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!