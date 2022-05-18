MAY 20

Turkey Salad w/

Lettuce, Turkey, Cranberries, Egg, Onion, Cheese, Carrots, Black Beans

Creamy Italian Dressing

Muffin

Banana

MO: No meat

MAY 23

Pot Roast

Parsley Potatoes

Green Beans

Wheat Dinner Roll

Fruit Crisp

MO: Veggie Patty

MAY 24

Parmesan Tilapia

Baked Potato

Carrots

Multi Grain Bread

Fresh Fruit Salad

Pudding

MO: Red Beans/Rice

MAY 25

DeForest Family Restaurant 10am -1pm

Home Delivered Only:

Egg Salad

Croissant

Spinach/Romaine Salad

Ranch Dressing

Fruit Medley

Cake

MO: Cheese Sandwich

MAY 26

BIRTHDAY LUNCH & BINGO

Scalloped Potatoes

Ham

Stewed Tomatoes

Applesauce

Rye Bread

Cookie

MO: Veggie Egg Bake