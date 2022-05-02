We are honoring all mothers on Monday, May 9 at the Center starting for a delicious lunch of BBQ Rib Patty, Corn, Baked Beans, Wheat Dinner Roll, Grapes and Pudding. Lunch is served at 11:30. Afterward stay and enjoy a relaxing fun afternoon. Have a cup of hot tea, while listening to author, Anne Goodwin talk about her book, “Come to the Lake, Reflections of a Cottage Life”. Transportation to the Center for lunch and the author presentation is available by calling the Center. Please call on Friday May 6th to reserve your lunch.
Grief Support Group
An open grief support group meets every second Thursday of the month. The meeting is free to the public and walk-ins are welcome. Loss and transition are experiences felt by all and in countless ways. Whether you are navigating the death of a loved one, job transition, a recent move, or any other significant transition in your life, this space offers connection and support. If you feel called to share your grief journey or simply hold space for others, please join us. For questions or more information, please contact the group facilitator: Angela Roxworthy, Bereavement Coordinator, Heartland Hospice of Madison 608-640-6435 angela.roxworthy@hcr-manorcare.com. The next meeting is May 12th at 10:00am.
Lunch and Bingo
Be sure to sign up for the delicious lunch of Pork Loin & Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Glazed Carrots, Cantaloupe, Rye Bread and Fruit Crisp. Stay for Bingo with a personal care theme! We are asking participants to bring two personal care items, such as shampoo, bar soap to toilet paper, or anything related to taking care of yourself. Personal Care Bingo is on Thursday, May 12, at 12:15 p.m.
Indoor Garage Sale
Looking to de-clutter? Too much stuff? Bring it to the Center! We are holding our annual indoor “garage sale” on May 12 and 13 from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. We will accept house hold items, knick knacks and décor, kitchen wares, tools and more! All of the proceeds will benefit the Center. Help us make it successful by bringing in gently used items in good condition. We are unable to take clothing or bedding. See you at the sale!
May 13, Brats/Burgers in the Lot at the 11:00 a.m.—1:00 p.m.
Come and enjoy hot off the grill brats and burgers at the Community Center.