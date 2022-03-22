Community and senior calendar mberglund mberglund Author email Mar 22, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save March 289:00 Fitness Room9:15 DeWhittler's Woodcarving9:15 dvd Chair Exercise9:15 Pool10:00 dvd Chair Pilates10:30 dvd Chair Yoga11:30 EuchreMarch 299:00 Fitness Room9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Tranquil Tuesday Yoga9:30 Scratch Art10:30 Zumba Gold11:30 BridgeMarch 309:00 Fitness Room9:00 Tax Assistance9:15 Asian Mahjong9:15 dvd Chair Exercise9:15 Pool10:00 Zumba GoldMarch 319:00 Fitness Room9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Thoughtful Thursday Yoga11:30 Birthday Celebration11:30 Sheepshead12:15 BingoApril 19:00 Fitness Room9:15 Java Jewels9:30 Zumba Gold11:30 Strength Training for Women12:30 Sheepshead1:00 Chess Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save mberglund Author email Follow mberglund Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Halderson sentenced to life without parole for killing parents In annual winter effort, volunteers help prep, and then sow seeds at Dane County parks Four Norski football players nab WFCA Individual Academic All-State Awards Norskies' boys' basketball season closes with tough sectional loss to Oregon Norski girls' track and field team ready to compete in new Badger East Conference Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!