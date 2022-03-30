Community and Senior Center menu mberglund mberglund Author email Mar 30, 2022 Mar 30, 2022 Updated 57 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save April 1Lettuce Salad w/ Turkey, Cranberries, Egg, Onion, Cheese, CarrotsBlack BeansDressingMuffinBananaMO: No meat, more eggApril 4LasagnaGreen BeansMandarin OrangesGarlic BreadFruited CrispMO: Veggie LasagnaApril 5Parmesan TilapiaBaked PotatoCarrotsMulti-Grain BreadFresh Fruit SaladPuddingMO: Red Beans & RiceApril 6- DeForest Family Restaurant 10am-1pmHome Delivered Only:Egg Salad on a CroissantSpinach/Romaine SaladDressingFruit MedleyCakeMO: Cheese SandwichApril 7HamScalloped PotatoesStewed TomatoesApplesauceRye BreadCookieMO: Veggie PattyApril 8Taco SaladSpanish RiceTropical FruitApple SlicesMO: No Meat, add beans Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save mberglund Author email Follow mberglund Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Combination of youthful talent, experienced veterans to fuel DeForest girls' soccer in 2022 Village of DeForest candidate profiles Dane County Fair looking for rockstars in the ring DeForest Area School Board candidate profiles PinSeekers breaks ground in DeForest Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!