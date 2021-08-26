The DeForest Area High School Alumni Association will be holding their 121st and 122nd Annual Banquet on Friday, September 24th, 2021 at Rex’s Innkeeper in Waunakee. Social hour will start at 4:30 p.m. and dinner will be at 6:00 p.m. The public is invited to attend, especially anyone who attended DeForest Area High School in the past, regardless of their year of graduation.
Class introductions will be given for the classes of: 1940, 1941, 1945, 1946, 1950, 1951, 1955, 1956, 1966, 1970, 1971, 1975, 1976, 1980, 1981, 1990, 1991, 2000, 2001, 2010, 2011, 2020, 2021.
The cost of the dinner is $22.00 per person and reservations must be made by September 10th, 2021. Reservation forms can be obtained by going to the school district website (deforest.k12.wi.us), click on “community” and then click on “alumni” and finally, click on “DAHS ALUMNI ASSOCIATION BANQUET INVITATION.” If you do not use the computer, call Cindy Edge at 608-846-5151 to obtain a reservation form.
Find out more about the banquet on Facebook at DeForest Alumni Association.