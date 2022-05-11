Community and Senior Center calendar mberglund mberglund Author email May 11, 2022 29 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MAY 139-4 Fitness Room9:00 Hallway Garage Sale9:00 Outside Walking9:15 Java Jewels9:30 Dragonwood Readers Book Club11:00 Brats/Burgers in the Lot11:30 Strength Training for Women12:30 Sheepshead1:00 ChessMAY 169-4 Fitness Room9:00 Massage9:00 Outside Walking9:15 Dominos9:15 dvd Chair Exercise9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Pool10:00 dvd Chair Yoga10:00 RSVP Helping Hands11:00 dvd Pilates12:00 Jewelry Making12:15 Writing Your Own Obituary1:00 EuchreMAY 179-4 Fitness Room9:00 Outside Walking9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Pool9:15 Tranquil Tuesday Yoga10:30 dvd Zumba Gold11:30 dvd Qi Gong12:00 Carefree Creative Coloring12:15 Depression & Loneliness by SSM Health12:30 SheepsheadMAY 189-4 Fitness Room9:00 Nail Clinic9:00 Outside Walking9:15 Asian Mahjong9:15 dvd Chair Exercise9:15 Java Jewels10:00 dvd Chair Yoga11:30 Strength Training For Women12:30 Movie “A Brilliant Young Mind”1:00 Cribbage1:00 Hand & FootMAY 199-4 Fitness Room9:00 Outside Walking9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Pool9:15 Thoughtful Thursday Yoga10:30 dvd Zumba Gold11:30 dvd Qi Gong12:30 Sheepshead1:00 COVID 2nd Booster Clinic1:00 The DeForest Board of Education presentation3:00 Caregiver Support Group Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save mberglund Author email Follow mberglund Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now DeForest's Toppel reportedly invited to Minnesota Vikings rookie mini camp ACLU supports Cedarburg ruling Divas on a Dime: The Iron-Clad Secret to the Best Pizza at Home The smile that launched a triathlon Jansen goes yard, drives in five runs as Norski nine hammer Stoughton Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!