Thursday, July 8
9:00 -Exercise Room
9:00 -Outside Walking Group
9:15 -Java Jewels
11:30 -Sheepshead
Friday, July 9
8:30 -Strength Training for Women
9:00 -Outside Walking Group
9:00 -Exercise Room
9:30 -Dragonwood Readers Book Club
11:30 -Sheepshead
11:30 -Chess
Monday, July 12
9:00 -Exercise Room
9:00 -Outside Walking Group
9:10 -Chair Exercise DVD
9:15 -8-Ball Pool
9:15 -DeWhittler’s Woodcarving
10:00 -Chair Yoga DVD
11:30 -Prize Lunch
11:30 -Euchre
12:15 PM-Bingo
Tuesday, July 13
9:00 -Outside Walking Group
9:00 -Exercise Room
9:15 -Java Jewels
9:30-Scratch Art
11:30 -Bridge
Wednesday, July 14
8:30 -Strength Training for Women
9:00 -Exercise Room
9:00 -Outside Walking Group
9:10 -Asian Mahjong
9:15 -8-Ball Pool
9:15 -Nail Clinic
11:30 -My Meal My Way (Call Center for Pickup Time)
11:30 -Hand and Foot
12:00 PM-Cribbage
12:30 PM-Knit Wits
Thursday, July 15
9:00 -Outside Walking Group
9:00 -Exercise Room
9:15 -Java Jewels
11:30 -Sheepshead
3:00 PM-Caregiver Support Group
Friday, July 16
8:30 -Strength Training for Women
9:00 -Exercise Room
9:00 -Outside Walking Group
11:30 -Sheepshead
11:30 -Chess
Focus on Services and Nutrition
Caregiver Support Group meets the third Thursday of each month, from 3-4 pm. This group welcomes those who are caring for another adult in their home. The challenges of helping a loved one, a spouse or parent, manage daily living needs are different for everyone. Take time to share with others with similar issues, finding support and laughter together. Contact Natalie, for more information.
Medical Equipment is available to borrow at no cost. After surgery or as abilities change, items such as walkers, canes and other assistive personal items may be needed. The Center can help! We have a wide variety of support equipment in our loan closet. Our Case Managers can help find what you need.
Computer Station and Laptops are here for you to use or borrow and take home. You can work here at the Center or check out one for up to a week
Finger Nail & Foot Care: Just a Little Pampering
Sue’s Mobile Foot Care visits the Center four times a month. Sue Hasey is a licensed medical nail technician and offers her service by appointment. The cost is: $25 for toenails, $12 for fingernails and $30 for Diabetic footcare, please bring two hand towels. You deserve a little pampering so make an appointment today! Transportation is available if you qualify.
Transit Solutions provides a van to help meet participants needs. Passengers must be age 60 and over who live in their own home/apartment or have a disability. The service is used for transportation to the Center for lunch, shopping, local clinics and for errands.
Daily Lunch Offered the Center is a Dane County nutrition site, serving lunch Monday through Friday. On Wednesdays, the meal is hosted by the DeForest Family Restaurant All seniors 60 and older are welcome regardless of your ability to donate. The recommended donation is $4.00 per meal. Donations are confidential and not required. Meal cost is paid by the Dane County Senior Nutrition program.
For more details about services, programs and reservations, contact the Center, at 846-9469 or www.deforestcenter.org