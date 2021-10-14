The Waunakee/DeForest Gymnastics Boosters supports the Waunakee/DeForest Community School District gymnastic programs by providing funds for equipment, workshops, attending tournaments, supportive athletic enrichment and much more.
Their only annual fundraiser is the Wreath Sale, offering various sizes of fresh wreaths, garland, centerpieces, swags, poinsettias and new this year porch pots. The wreath sale will run from Oct. 13 to Nov. 2. The wreaths will be available for a drive-thru pick-up Nov. 19th (5 p.m.-8 p.m.) or Nov. 20th (10 a.m.-3 p.m.) at 905 Bethel Circle, located in the Waunakee Industrial Park.
All orders must be picked up during this time. To order, visit https://www.classmunity.com/waunakeewi/view-fundraiser.php?fundraiser_id=1599. If you are unable to order online, call (608) 516-9548 and leave a message for assistance or email boosterswreathsale@gmail.com.