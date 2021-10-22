The Winter Clothing Giveaway will be held at Windsor Elementary School Cafeteria (WES) on Saturday, November 6 from 9:00am to 2:00pm.
The event is open to all those in need of winter clothing and is FREE of any charge. (MASKS REQUIRED)
Clothing donations can be dropped at WES from November 1-5 and placed in the trailer parked in the front parking lot.
The adult, children, and infant items being collected are: coats, snow pants, boots, hats, scarves, mittens/gloves, sweaters, sweatshirts, long sleeve shirts, pants, and blankets.
If you would like to help set up and sort clothing Friday, November 5 after school/evening or during the Saturday giveaway please contact Heather Treinen at htreinen44@gmail.com or 608-225-4637.