Community and Senior Center menu
Apr 13, 2022
April 15Breaded Fish SandwichWheat BunBaby Red PotatoesCalifornia Blend VeggiesWatermelonPuddingMO: Cheese SandwichApril 18BratWheat BunGerman Potato SaladBaked BeansFresh FruitMini DanishMO: Veggie SausageApril 19Cabbage RollMashed PotatoesCarrotsWheat RollFresh MelonLemon BarMO: Rice & BeansApril 20- DeForest Family Restaurant 10am-1pmHome Delivered Only:BBQ Pulled PorkWheat BunColeslawBaked BeansApplesauceSherbetMO: Cheese SandwichApril 21Pineapple Glazed HamRice MixFive Way VeggiesWheat BreadMandarin OrangesMO: Veggie PattyApril 22Grilled Chicken Apple SaladWheat Dinner RollStrawberriesCakeMO: No meat, add egg