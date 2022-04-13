April 15

Breaded Fish Sandwich

Wheat Bun

Baby Red Potatoes

California Blend Veggies

Watermelon

Pudding

MO: Cheese Sandwich

April 18

Brat

Wheat Bun

German Potato Salad

Baked Beans

Fresh Fruit

Mini Danish

MO: Veggie Sausage

April 19

Cabbage Roll

Mashed Potatoes

Carrots

Wheat Roll

Fresh Melon

Lemon Bar

MO: Rice & Beans

April 20- DeForest Family Restaurant 10am-1pm

Home Delivered Only:

BBQ Pulled Pork

Wheat Bun

Coleslaw

Baked Beans

Applesauce

Sherbet

MO: Cheese Sandwich

April 21

Pineapple Glazed Ham

Rice Mix

Five Way Veggies

Wheat Bread

Mandarin Oranges

MO: Veggie Patty

April 22

Grilled Chicken Apple Salad

Wheat Dinner Roll

Strawberries

Cake

MO: No meat, add egg

Recommended for you