The Olson-Grinde-O’Donnell American Legion Post 348 of DeForest will host a Brat Bust on September 18, 2021, at the Pick ‘N Save north lawn, 621 S. Main St., from 10:00 am – 2:30 pm. The Post will be offering brats, hamburgers, hot dogs, soda, water and chips. The Auxiliary will also be selling Bucky Books for 2021-2022. Proceeds be will used to support local veteran programs, Boys and Girls State, scouting programs, high school scholarships and other youth programs.
The Olson-Grinde-O’Donnell American Legion Post and its Auxiliary Unit, will conduct their monthly meetings at the DeForest Area Community and Senior Center located at 105 N. Main St., DeForest beginning at 6:30PM