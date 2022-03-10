Community and Senior Center menu Mark Berglund Deforestedit@hngnews.com mberglund Author email Mar 10, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save March 14Roast ChickenMashed Potato/GravyBroccoliBP BiscuitPearsJell-OMO: Mac N CheeseMarch 15Pulled PorkWheat BunCalico BeansBroccoliAmbrosiaMO: Cheese SandwichMarch 16DeForest Family Restaurant 10am-1pmHome Delivered Only:Chicken and BiscuitsPeasCarrotsBlushing PearsCookieMO: Veggie BurgerMarch 17Happy St. Patrick’s DayCorned BeefCabbage/CarrotsParsley PotatoesPeachesJell-OMO: Meatless Egg BakeMarch 18Parmesan TilapiaCheesy PotatoesGreen BeansMandarin OrangesRye BreadSherbetMO: Veggie LasagnaSO: Chef’s Salad Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save mberglund Author email Follow mberglund Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Norskies run past Stoughton to win boys' basketball regional championship Norskies run away from Stoughton, McFarland to win boys' basketball regional title WIAA Board of Control moves impact Badger, Capitol conferences All-Badger East Conference selections released for girls' basketball Norskies fall to top-ranked, unbeaten Reedsburg in girls' basketball sectional semifinal Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!