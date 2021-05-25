Rained out

The annual Memorial Day ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park in DeForest Monday was cancelled due to thunderstorms and potential lightning. Heavy rains that morning soaked the grounds of the park, where flags were planted in anticipation of the event. Organizers decided to cancel it due to the possible danger posed to the public. This is the first time ever the event has been cancelled.

 Peter Lindblad

It is the distinct pleasure and high honor of the DeForest Veterans Memorial Foundation Inc. to announce to our veterans, their families and the citizens of our great community the installation of veteran’s memorial bricks upon the “Walk of Heroes” in Veterans Memorial Park. You are cordially invited to join us in honoring their faithful and honorable service to our great nation by visiting the park at your pleasure to reflect, remember and memorialize their sacrifice.

  • Barbara Boehm
  • Nathan Boehm
  • Rodney Dary
  • Stephen Esser
  • James Fusek
  • James Hochstein
  • Larry Hochstein
  • Boyd Parker
  • Natasha Shue

