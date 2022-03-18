Community and Senior Center calendar mberglund mberglund Author email Mar 18, 2022 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save March 219:00 Fitness Room9:00 Meet our new ExecutiveDirector9:15 DeWhittler's Woodcarving9:15 dvd Chair Exercise9:15 Pool10:00 dvd Chair Pilates10:00 RSVP Helping Hands10:30 dvd Chair Yoga11:30 Euchre12:00 Jewelry MakingMarch 229:00 Fitness Room9:15 Java Jewels9:30 Scratch Art10:00 4th Tuesday Forum10:30 Zumba Gold11:30 Card RecyclingMarch 239:00 Fitness Room9:00 Tax Assistance9:15 Asian Mahjong9:15 dvd Chair Exercise9:15 Nail Clinic9:15 Pool10:00 Zumba Gold11:30 Strength Training forWomen12:30 CribbageMarch 249:00 Fitness Room9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Thoughtful Thursday Yoga11:30 Sheepshead11:30 dvd Qi Gong12:15 Movie "TheWedding Dance" Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save mberglund Author email Follow mberglund Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Four Norski football players nab WFCA Individual Academic All-State Awards Halderson sentenced to life without parole for killing parents Norskies' boys' basketball season closes with tough sectional loss to Oregon Sprinters, distance runners look to lead DeForest boys' track and field team in inaugural Badger East campaign DeForest's Grundahl leads UW-Whitewater into D3 women's basketball Final Four game Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!