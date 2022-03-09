Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday — Thursday: 9:00 a.m. — 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. — 5:00 p.m.

Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.org

Friday, March 11

• STEAMing into the Weekend at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook

• Dragonwood Readers discuss The Lager Queen of Minnesota at 9:30 a.m. at the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center and on Zoom

Saturday, March 12

• Elephant & Piggie Have a Party! 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the Children’s Room

Monday, March 14

• Story Hour at 9:15 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.

• Monday Matinee at 1:00 p.m. in the Community Room

• Teen Games D&D at 3:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom

• Coloring for Adults at 4:00 p.m. in Room C and on Zoom

• Bad Art Night at 6:30 p.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.

Tuesday, March 15

• Tiny Tot Time at 9:15 a.m., 10:00 a.m., and 11:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.

• Qigong In-Person at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room

• Qigong at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook

• Checked Out Crew at 3:30 p.m. in the Teen Area

• Build It Club at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Room

Wednesday, March 16

• Puzzle Swap 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Classroom

• Wiggles & Giggles at 9:15 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.

• PHMCD Free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Community Room

• Workshop Wednesday at 1:00 p.m.

• Wahoo! It’s Wednesday! at 3:30 p.m. on Instagram

Thursday, March 17

• The Workshop @ Home at 9:00 a.m. on Facebook

• Story Hour at 9:15 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room. Registration required.

• Teen Games D&D at 3:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom

• Exploratory at 3:30 p.m. in the Children’s Room

• Whimsical Bookworms discuss The Feather Thief at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room and on Zoom

