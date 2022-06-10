Library hours are Sundays from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Monday - Thursday: 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Friday & Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Find more information about these events and others on the library website: www.deforestlibrary.org
Friday, June 17
• Summer Fandom Friday – Anime & Manga at 2:00 p.m. in the Rosenberry Lounge
Saturday, June 18
• Mini Painting: Aquatic Animals at 1:00 p.m. in the Children’s Room
• Pride Month Tie Dye at 1:00 p.m. in the Workshop. Registration required.
Monday, June 20
• Summer Teen Games – D&D at 2:00 p.m. in the Classroom
• DAPL Photography Group at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom and at the library
Tuesday, June 21
• Qigong at 9:30 a.m. in the Community Room
• Summer Wiggles & Giggles in the Children’s Room at 10:00 a.m.
• Concert at the Rocks: David Landau at 1:00 p.m. at the Village Green
• Open Lab in the Workshop at 3:00 p.m.
• Summer Checked Out Crew at 3:00 p.m. on Instagram
• Yahara River Chorus at 7:00 p.m. on Market Street
Wednesday, June 22
• Summer Park Story Time at 10:00 a.m. at Fireman’s Park in DeForest
• Tech Help at the Library from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Registration required.
• PHMCD Free Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic 12:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Community Room
• Build a Light Up Angler Fish at 1:00 p.m. in the Workshop. Registration required.
• Summer Creators’ Lounge at 2:00 p.m. in the Rosenberry Lounge
• Summer Exploratory at 3:00 p.m. in the Children’s Room.
• Tinker Zone at 3:00 p.m. in the Teen Area
Thursday, June 23
• Qigong Outdoors at 9:30 a.m. at the Village Green.
• Summer Voyagers: Summer School Age Book Club at 10:00 a.m. in the Children’s Room
• Memoir Writing Group at 1:00 p.m. in Room D
• Summer Teen Games – Board Games at 2:00 p.m. in the Classroom
• Open Lab from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Workshop
• Dewey Stitchers at 4:00 p.m. in Room C and on Zoom.
Concert at the Rocks: David Landau
Tuesday, June 21 at 1:00 p.m. at the Village Green
David Landau is a former first grade teacher, an award-winning musician and entertainer, and he is very funny. David’s personal appearances are upbeat musical programs that keep children engaged and constantly thinking. The kids sing some, move some, act some, dance some, shout just a little bit, and laugh a bunch. The adults just sit back and enjoy the show.
Audiences are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs for the concerts.
Rain location: Library Community Room. Check the library website and Facebook page for updates.
Thank you to our sponsors for making this free concert series possible:
• Anonymous Music Lover
• DMB Community Back
• Parkside Village
• Friends of the DeForest Area Public Library
• Paulson Development LLC
• TDS Telecom
• LINKages Committee
Yahara River Chorus
Tuesday, June 21 at 7:00 p.m. on Market Street
Join us for a performance from the Yahara River Chorus, a local chapter of Sweet Adelines International. They have competed at all levels of competition. Audience members are encouraged to bring chairs for the concert; a limited amount of grassy space is available for blankets.
Rain Location: Community Room