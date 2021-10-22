Friday, October 22
9-2 Fitness Room
9:00 Outside Walking
11:30 Chess
11:30 Sheepshead
11:30 Strength Training for Women
Monday, October 25
9-2 Fitness Room
9:00 Outside Walking
9:15 DeWhittler’s Woodcarving
9:15 dvd Chair Exercise
9:15 Pool
10:00 dvd Chair Yoga
11:30 Euchre
Tuesday, October 26
9-2 Fitness Room
9:00 Outside Walking
9:15 Java Jewels
9:30 Scratch Art
10:00 4th Tuesday Forum
Wednesday, October 27
9-2 Fitness Room
9:00 Outside Walking
9:15 Asian Mahjong
9:15 Nail Clinic
9:15 Pool
11:30 Strength Training for Women
12:15 Love’s Kitchen
12:30 Knit Wits
Thursday, October 28
9-2 Fitness Room
9:00 Outside Walking
9:15 Java Jewels
11:30 Sheepshead
11:30 Birthday Celebration
12:15 Bingo
Friday, October 29
9:00 Fitness Room
9:00 Outside Walking
11:30 Chess
11:30 Sheepshead
11:30 Strength Training for Women
Birthday Celebration October 28
Join us for our October Birthday Celebration Lunch, served at 11:30. If you over 60 and have an October birthday, come for lunch! You will receive a small gift and recognition. Afterward stay for Bingo. Contact Deni to make a reservation.
The Center is excited to offer Extended trips and Daycations with this new company. Kris Hoff, owner of the company and the Center have worked together previously. The trip informational sheets are available at the Center. All reservations are made directly with Happy Times Tours & Experiences at 414-867-2727. Make sure to mention that you saw the trip information through The DeForest Area Community and Senior Center. Check out their website at www.happytimestours.com
“Princess Di ...Gone but still kicking!”
An original musical solo by Jillann Gabrielle
Tuesday, October 26th at 10:00 a.m.
The iconic figure of Princess Diana Spencer shocked the entire world with her untimely death in 1997. Jillann Gabrielle has her speaking from her grave as a spirit haunting the halls of Kensington Palace and there is a twist…she has aged. She cut a deal with St. Peter at heaven’s gate that she would be allowed to stay with her sons at the palace. Diana had a great sense of humor, played the piano, sang, and danced. All of these skills are utilized as Diana spins the story of her personal and public life and the British Monarchy…then AND now!
This library outreach program is sponsored by the DeForest Area Community & Senior Center, The DeForest Area Historical Society and the Library. Limited Capacity of 50 people. Make advanced reservations by emailing smiller@deforestcenter.org.