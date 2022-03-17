March 21
9:00 Fitness Room
9:00 Meet our new Executive Director
9:15 DeWhittler’s Woodcarving
9:15 dvd Chair Exercise
9:15 Pool
10:00 dvd Chair Pilates
10:00 RSVP Helping Hands
10:30 dvd Chair Yoga
11:30 Euchre
12:00 Jewelry Making
March 22
9:15 Java Jewels
9:30 Scratch Art
10:00 4th Tuesday Forum
10:30 Zumba Gold
11:30 Card Recycling
March 23
9:00 Tax Assistance
9:15 Asian Mahjong
9:15 Nail Clinic
10:00 Zumba Gold
11:30 Strength Training for Women
12:30 Cribbage
March 24
9:15 Thoughtful Thursday Yoga
11:30 Sheepshead
11:30 dvd Qi Gong
12:15 Movie “The
Wedding Dance”
March 25
9:30 Zumba Gold
11:30 Chess
11:30 Strength Training for
Women
1:00 Memory Cafe
April 1
