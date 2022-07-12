Community and Senior Center calendar mberglund mberglund Author email Jul 12, 2022 50 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save July 149:00 Outside Walking9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Pool10:30 dvd Zumba Gold11:30 dvd Qi Gong11:30 Prize Lunch12:15 Bingo12:30 Sheepshead1:00 Dominos1:15 Ice Cream SocialJuly 158:30 Strength Training for Women9:00 Outside Walking9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Pool12:30 Sheepshead1:00 ChessJuly 189:00 Outside Walking9:15 dvd Chair Exercise9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Pool10:00 dvd Chair Yoga10:00 RSVP Helping Hands11:00 dvd Pilates12:00 Jewelry Making1:00 EuchreJuly 199:00 Outside Walking9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Pool10:30 dvd Zumba Gold11:30 dvd Qi Gong12:00 Carefree Creative Coloring12:30 Movie "Respect"12:30 SheepsheadJuly 208:30 Strength Training for Women9:00 Nail Clinic9:00 Outside Walking9:15 Asian Mahjong9:15 dvd Chair Exercise9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Pool10:00 dvd Chair Yoga12:30 Knit Wits1:00 Cribbage1:00 Hand & FootJuly 219:00 Outside Walking9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Pool10:30 dvd Zumba Gold11:30 dvd Qi Gong12:30 Sheepshead1:00 Dominos3:00 Caregiver Support GroupJuly 228:30 Strength Training for Women9:00 Outside Walking9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Pool12:30 Sheepshead1:00 Chess1:00 Memory Cafe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save mberglund Author email Follow mberglund Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now DNR offers free well testing 2022 Freedom Run attracts runners from all over Deacons beat Railmen, remain in title hunt for Eastern Section Strong sprinter group powered relay teams' success for DeForest boys' track and field team in 2022 115th continues to make transition from F-16 to F-35 Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Want to Cook and Have Benefits Too? Hometown News Superstar Subway Now Hiring Bulletin