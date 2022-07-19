Community and Senior Center calendar mberglund mberglund Author email Jul 19, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save July 208:30 Strength Training for Women9:00 Nail Clinic9:00 Outside Walking9:15 Asian Mahjong9:15 dvd Chair Exercise9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Pool10:00 dvd Chair Yoga12:30 Knit Wits1:00 Cribbage1:00 Hand & FootJuly 219:00 Outside Walking9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Pool10:30 dvd Zumba Gold11:30 dvd Qi Gong12:30 Sheepshead1:00 Dominos3:00 Caregiver Support GroupJuly 228:30 Strength Training for Women9:00 Outside Walking9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Pool12:30 Sheepshead1:00 Chess1:00 Memory CafeJuly 259:00 Outside Walking9:15 dvd Chair Exercise9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Pool10:00 dvd Chair Yoga11:00 dvd Pilates1:00 EuchreJuly 269:00 Outside Walking9:00 Reflexology9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Pool10:00 4th Tuesday Forum11:15 dvd Qi Gong11:30 Card Recycling12:30 Sheepshead1:00 Bridge2:00 RummikubJuly 278:30 Strength Training for Women9:00 Nail Clinic9:00 Outside Walking9:15 Asian Mahjong9:15 dvd Chair Exercise9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Pool10:00 dvd Chair Yoga12:30 Knit Wits1:00 Cribbage1:00 Hand & FootJuly 289:00 Outside Walking9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Pool10:30 dvd Zumba Gold11:30 Birthday Celebration11:30 dvd Qi Gong12:15 Bingo12:30 Sheepshead1:00 DominosJuly 298:30 Strength Training for Women9:00 Outside Walking9:15 Java Jewels12:30 Sheepshead1:00 Chess Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save mberglund Author email Follow mberglund Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now In Vienna, expired boundary agreement puts tax base at risk for annexation Deacons win slugfest with five-run ninth inning rally in Home Talent action Sheriff's office: DeForest woman attempted to bring drugs to jail resident DeForest reviews I-Ready test scores Wisconsin AG candidate prosecutes eligible voters for address snafus Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin