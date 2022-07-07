July 8

8:30 Strength Training for Women

9:00 Nail Clinic

9:00 Outside Walking

9:15 Java Jewels

9:15 Pool

9:30 Dragonwood Readers Book Club

12:30 Sheepshead

1:00 Chess

July 11

9:00 Massage

9:00 Outside Walking

9:15 dvd Chair Exercise 9:15 Java Jewels

9:15 Pool

10:00 dvd Chair Yoga

11:00 dvd Pilates

1:00 Euchre

July 12

9:00 Outside Walking

9:00 Reflexology

9:15 Java Jewels

9:15 Pool

10:30 dvd Zumba Gold

11:30 Card Recycling

11:30 dvd Qi Gong

12:30 Sheepshead

1:00 Bridge

2:00 Rummikub

July 13

8:30 Strength Training for Women

9:00 Nail Clinic

9:00 Outside Walking

9:15 Asian Mahjong

9:15 dvd Chair Exercise

9:15 Java Jewels

9:15 Pool

10:00 dvd Chair Yoga

12:30 Knit Wits

1:00 Cribbage

1:00 Hand & Foot

July 14

9:00 Outside Walking

9:15 Java Jewels

9:15 Pool

10:30 dvd Zumba Gold

11:30 dvd Qi Gong

11:30 Prize Lunch

12:15 Bingo

12:30 Sheepshead

1:00 Dominos

1:15 Ice Cream Social

July 15

8:30 Strength Training for Women

9:00 Outside Walking

9:15 Java Jewels

9:15 Pool

12:30 Sheepshead

1:00 Chess