Community and Senior Center calendar mberglund mberglund Author email Jul 7, 2022 43 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save July 88:30 Strength Training for Women9:00 Nail Clinic9:00 Outside Walking9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Pool9:30 Dragonwood Readers Book Club12:30 Sheepshead1:00 ChessJuly 119:00 Massage9:00 Outside Walking9:15 dvd Chair Exercise 9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Pool10:00 dvd Chair Yoga11:00 dvd Pilates1:00 EuchreJuly 129:00 Outside Walking9:00 Reflexology9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Pool10:30 dvd Zumba Gold11:30 Card Recycling11:30 dvd Qi Gong12:30 Sheepshead1:00 Bridge2:00 RummikubJuly 138:30 Strength Training for Women9:00 Nail Clinic9:00 Outside Walking9:15 Asian Mahjong9:15 dvd Chair Exercise9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Pool10:00 dvd Chair Yoga12:30 Knit Wits1:00 Cribbage1:00 Hand & FootJuly 149:00 Outside Walking9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Pool10:30 dvd Zumba Gold11:30 dvd Qi Gong11:30 Prize Lunch12:15 Bingo12:30 Sheepshead1:00 Dominos1:15 Ice Cream SocialJuly 158:30 Strength Training for Women9:00 Outside Walking9:15 Java Jewels9:15 Pool12:30 Sheepshead1:00 Chess Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save mberglund Author email Follow mberglund Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now 2022 Freedom Run attracts runners from all over Token Creek celebrates 40th Annual Fourth of July Parade DeForest plans holiday celebration Deacons fall to Portage in extra innings in Home Talent action USPS connect plan begins Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Subway Now Hiring Bulletin